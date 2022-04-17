Cursed-Blood Pot in Elden Ring: How to craft and use the item

Crafting is one of the most crucial gameplay aspects of Elden Ring, making exploring some of the most difficult areas in the Lands between significantly easier.

From arrows to grease to boluses, the RPG will allow the tarnished to craft their own buffs and supporting items in the game, albeit they have acquired the recipe for it.

One such valuable craftable item is the Cursed-Blood Pot, which will douse them in accursed blood when thrown at an enemy target. Once the item hits and the effect procs, the enemy will start to draw constant aggro from the player’s summoned Spirit Ashes.

This is quite helpful in several situations, especially in boss fights when players want their Spirit Ashes to focus on the primary target and not the smaller mobs that can accompany them or be summoned as a part of the encounter.

The Elden Ring community highly covets the crafting recipe for the Cursed-Blood Pot. However, many players have found it rather challenging to come across it in the game. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them get their hands on it.

How to craft Cursed-Blood Pots in Elden Ring

To craft a consumable item, Elden Ring players will first need to acquire a recipe that unlocks that particular item in the crafting menu. They will also have to have enough supply of the raw materials used to make them.

So to be able to craft the item and have a healthy supply of it in the inventory, the Tarnished will need to,

Get the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [12], a recipe book that can be found in the Rose Church present in the northwest of the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace in Liurnia of the Lakes. Hence, the recipe is something that players will be able to get their hands on very early on in the game.

Now to be able to craft the Cursed-Blood Pot, the Tarnished must have the following ingredients in their inventory: Mushroom ×2, Beast Blood ×1, and Bloodrose ×1. Mushrooms are relatively easy to find, and players will be able to get their hands on an abundance of them towards the entrance outside of Stormfoot Catacombs in Limgrave, northwest of Church of Elleh, and near the Folly on the Lake Site of Grace.

Beast Blood can be acquired primarily from Lesser Runebrears, and players will be able to find an abundant supply of these in central Mistwood, which is East Limgrave. These bears can be difficult to takedown early on, and players are recommended to face them once they have enough levels and weapon stats under their belt.

Bloodrose is another farmable resource, and a great deal of them can be found in Fort Haight on east Limgrave, right beyond the Mistwood Forest. Another farming spot is in Rose church itself. An alternate method would be to kill the Imprisoned Merchant in Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum. Upon taking it Bell bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to purchase the item.

How to use the Cursed-Blood Pot in Elden Ring

To use the Cursed-Blood Pot, players will need to craft them and then equip them in their inventory. Once it’s there, they can throw the item at enemies, thereby coating them in accursed blood.

The enemies affected by it will automatically start to dray summon aggro. This item is quite handy in specific encounters like in the Renalla and the Commander O’Neil fight where other enemies accompany the bosses.

Upon throwing the pot at the boss, the Spirit Summon will attack them instead of wasting their time on the smaller enemies around.

