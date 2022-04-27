How to obtain Aspects of the Crucible: Breath in Elden Ring, the Incantation that lets players throw fire while walking

Incantations in Elden Ring allow players to have a versatile playstyle as spells can make it significantly easier for players to explore the more difficult areas in the Lands Between. While some of the Incantations are specifically used as supportive spells, there are many in the game that provide a ton of damage as well as crowd controls.

One such spell is the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath, which allows the player to throw fire while walking. Not every Incantation enables the Tarnished to move while casting, and this added bit of mobility to the spell is what makes it so very versatile when used in both PvE and PvP.

It costs 27 Faith to use and can be charged in order to spew the flame for a longer period of time at the cost of continuous FP depletion.

However, the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath is one of the more difficult spells to come across in Elden Ring, and the Tarnished will require proper know-how of the game to get their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help those out who are seeking the Incantation, but are having no luck getting their hands on it.

Obtaining the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath in Elden Ring

Players will not be able to get the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath early on in the Elden Ring narrative. The Incantation is a part of the Volcano Manor questline, and only after completing this area on the map and following up on some of the NPC missions here will players be able to obtain the item.

Hence, this is why out of all the Aspects of the Crucible, this one is the trickiest to get, as it requires players to complete several steps.

To get their hands on the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

1) Reach Volcano Manor

Make their way to Volcano Manor, and there are primarily three ways by which players will be able to do it. The first is to help Rya the Volcano Manor Scout when she is in Liurnia of the Lakes, and tasks the Tarnished with finding her stolen necklace.

Upon doing so, she will provide them with an invitation letter to the Manor that players will be able to use when they meet her again at the Altus Plateau, right in front of the Grand Lift of Dectus. This will teleport them to the Manor, in front of Lady Tanith.

The second method has to do with getting abducted by the Virgin Maiden found at the bottom of the Raya Lucaria Academy. The third will require players to scale the mountains north of the Altus Plateau, taking the path from the Shaded Castle to the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Campsite Site of Grace, and then taking the spirit to spring up.

They will encounter a Full-Grown Falling Star beast there that they can fight or run past, and then hopping down a few rock projections, they will find Volcano Manor there to the left.

The first and third methods are the most recommended for reaching the Manor in Elden Ring.

2) Talking to Tanith and exploring the Manor

After entering the Manor, players will need to talk to Lady Tanith and start the Volcano Manor sidequests, where the Tarnished will be tasked to kill various targets all over the Lands Between. It’s important that players complete all the sub-missions here before moving on to exploring the Manor in any capacity.

While it’s uncertain what will happen to the quests and their rewards when Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy, dies, it’s better to complete the assassinations beforehand.

After completing the quests and speaking to Tanith, she will ask the Elden Ring Tarnished to search for their Lord, Rykard. To be able to do so, they will need to go into a room on the right from the Manor’s Site of Grace and hit the Illusory wall there that is present near a corpse.

Traveling through the passages, they will be able to come across the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, which will lead them to the inner sections of the Volcano Manor as well as to Rykard.

3) Killing Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy

After exploring the area and then finally reaching the teleporter at the end of the Volcano Manor, players will be taken directly to the area where they will fight Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy.

The fight is a lot like the Yhorm, the Giant fight in Dark Souls 3, and as soon as players enter the arena, they will spot the Serpent-Hunter Great Spear, which they will need to wield in order to kill the boss.

The Mimic Tear summon can make things significantly easier here, and by using the spear, players will be able to take the boss down.

His second stage can be a bit difficult to deal with. However, with a bit of practice, players will be able to get the hang of his movesets and take him down eventually.

After beating Rykard, players will need to go back to Tanith and tell her that the Lord of the Volcano Manor is dead.

4) Killing Tanith

After reporting Rykard's death to Tanith, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to completely exhaust her dialog before moving on to the next step.

After talking to her and then talking to Patches, players will learn that after Rykard’s death, all the Manor residents will be leaving the place. Then teleporting to the Castellan’s Hall Site of grace in the Shaded Castle, players will find Patches again, but this time he is wounded and not happy that the Tarnished is seeing him in that state.

Upon talking to him, players will receive the Dancer’s Castanets, after which they will then need to make their way back to where they fought Rykard.

In the boss arena, players will find the severed head of the Manor’s former Lord and Tanith kneeling beside it, devouring its flesh. Upon talking to her, the option will pop to give her the Dancer’s Castanets, however, she will refuse to take it as there is still much of Rykard left to devour.

Players must strike her here to kill her, which will then in turn spawn a Crucible Knight there.

5) Killing the Crucible Knight and getting the Incantation

Crucible Knights are some of the most formidable enemies in Elden Ring, and can be extremely difficult to take down based on the particular build that players are going within the game.

Parrying is one of the best ways of taking them out easily, and the Crucible Knight here is no exception to that fact. However, this particular enemy does come with the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath, which can take the Tarnished out instantly if they are not careful.

After defeating the enemy, the Elden Ring Tarnished will then automatically be rewarded with the Aspects of the Crucible: Breath, and upon reloading the area, they will find the Consorts’ Mask, Robe, and Trouser where they killed Tanith. This will completely round out this section of Volcano Manor’s questline.

As the Incantation deals Fire Damage, its damage can be boosted by fire damage buffs in Elden Ring. Additionally, it will receive a 3.5% damage bonus for each worn piece of the Crucible Axe Set and Crucible Tree Set.

