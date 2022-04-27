How to get Glintstone Kris in Elden Ring

Glinstone Kris is a dagger in Elden Ring that primarily scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence.

The dagger is already magical. Therefore, it cannot be infused with any Ashes of War, enchanted with any magic, or boosted with any of the game's various consumable items.

This is one of the rarer daggers in the game because one wrong choice means it can't be obtained any longer. Players need to side with Sorceress Sellen during her questline to get it.

Elden Ring: How to obtain the Glintstone Kris dagger

For any Tarnished running a Dexterity or Intelligence-based build, finding the Glintstone Kris dagger should be a focus. This magical dart can deal damage and can be used as a ranged weapon.

It can cast Glintstone Darts at enemies, which can be followed up with a strong attack that chains into a lunging thrust. For speedier magic builds, this is one weapon Elden Ring players need.

A player utilizes the Glintstone Kris dagger in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

However, to get this weapon, an entire questline needs to be completed. Players will meet Sorceress Sellen early on in the Lands Between, and helping her will see the dagger given as a reward.

How to complete the Sorceress Sellen questline

This questline has to be completed a certain way to acquire the Glintstone Kris dagger. There is a choice to be made, and any option other than siding with Sellen will not provide the dagger.

Start this Elden Ring questline by finding Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins cellar (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here is how to start and finish the Sorceress Sellen questline in Elden Ring:

Head to Waypoint Ruins in Western Limgrave

Defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head boss and open the cellar door

Find Sellen there, who will introduce herself as the Graven Witch

Accept her offer to study under her teachings to begin the questline

Progress through Limgrave beat the Raya Lucaria Academy, and make it to Altus Plateau to open up quests from Sellen

Find Azur on Mt. Gelmir, just past the Hermit Village

Accept the Comet Azur spell from him and return to Sellen

Sellen will provide the Sellian Sealbreaker key and ask for help locating one of her mentors

Travel to the Sellia Hideaway dungeon and enter it by completing the Sellia, Town of Sorcery puzzle

Find a sorcerer guarding a tunnel, defeat them, and move in to find Master Lusat

Return to Sellen for some lore-involved dialogue and get ready for an adventure

Players can immediately continue the quest if they have already beaten Starscourge Radahn

If that hasn't happened, head to Redmane Castle in southern Caelid and take down this mighty boss

Complete a conversation with Jerren in the throne room and head back to Sellen

She will ask the player to head to Witchbane Ruins with her to find her real body

Head there, and she will provide Sellen's Primal Glintstone, which is her literal essence

Speak to Jerren again, and he will reveal that Sellen is a murderer and doesn't believe she's dead

Go to Rannie's Rise and make it through the illusory walls into the basement

Give the Primal Glintstone to the body, and Sellen will awaken

Travel to meet her now at the Grand Library of the Raya Lucaria Academy

Rennela needs to be defeated before this location becomes available

In the Grand Library, will be a gold and a red summon sign

Use the gold sign to help Sellen defeat Jerren

After that takes place, she will grant her questline's rewards, including the Glintstone Kris dagger

Keeping Sellen alive is the only way to get the dagger in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

This is a hefty questline in terms of time. It takes a lot of patience for Elden Ring players to travel to each location, beating the various bosses necessary to access locations, and simply dealing with Sellen and Jerren's nonsense.

It is necessary to side with Sellen to get the dagger in question, but the other outcome also provides solid loot. Siding with Jerren delivers Sellen's Bell Bearing and the Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone.

