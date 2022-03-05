How to complete Irina’s questline and get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring

The vast, expansive world of Elden Ring’s the Lands Between has a ton of optional dungeons and quests that players will be able to opt into. This side content not only provides the Tarnished with additional Runes and items but also provides a lot of insight into FromSoftware’s world-building and the game’s lore.

One such sidequest that a lot of players have been trying out is the one offered by Irina in the Weeping Peninsula.

While it’s not a particularly difficult quest to complete, it does involve quite a number of steps before players are able to finish it out and get the Grafted Blade Greatsword for their troubles.

A lot of Elden Ring players are having trouble with closing out her questline. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out.

Finishing Irina’s questline in Elden Ring

To complete Irina’s quest and get the Grafted Blade Greatsword, players will need to finish the following steps:

1) Reaching the Weeping Peninsula and receiving the quest from Irina

The Weeping Peninsula is located towards the south of the beginning Limgrave area and is an optional part of the game, so it’s not exactly important for Elden Ring’s story progression. However, it’s important from a lore perspective, and players can take the time out to explore the area and come across a lot of valuable items and resources.

Towards the south of Limgrave, the Tarnished will find a bridge that connects the peninsula with the rest of Limgrave, and they will need to cross the bridge by either defeating all the enemies or just running past them.

It’s important to be a bit careful here as there will be mobs on the bridge operating a heavy stationary crossbow, and things can go very wrong very quickly.

Upon crossing the bridge, one will come across a Site of Grace. The NPC Irina will be close, sitting on a rock right at the entrance to the peninsula.

Upon interacting with her, she will finish her first dialog by talking about her father, and upon speaking to her further, she will provide the option to deliver a letter to him in Castle Morne (which players must accept to begin her questline).

2) Getting to Castle Morne

To get to Castle Morne, the Tarnished will need to travel further south of Elden Ring’s map, along the main road. It’s quite a straightforward path from where players have met Irina, and just going straight will eventually help them reach the location.

One can either choose to take out all the enemies along the road or just run past them. However, it's advised that players pick up the items along the way, which will include a Morning Star (in the broken carriage near Irina), some Smithing Stones, the Ash of War: Mighty Shot from a Scarab, as well as a Golden Seed and Map Fragment

Traveling further south, players will eventually reach Castle Morne, which will be guarded by a singular giant archer whose arrows hit like a truck.

However, it can be taken down easily, as it does not switch to any other weapon, and only uses stomp attack in melee range. But players can also move past it and move into the castle, as the Site of Grace is present just behind him.

3) Finding Edgar and delivering the letter

Before taking on Castle Morne, players are advised to be near level 30.

Putting a fair bit of Runes into Vigor and the main scaling stat that they are going for is important, as well as creating a few throwing knives so as to draw enemy aggro one by one and take them out without having to face swarms of mobs.

Navigating Caste Morne can feel a bit complicated and overwhelming at first, but it’s important to get more familiar with the layout, as the enemies are not too difficult, and with the right amount of caution, the Tarnished will be able to reach the next objective pretty quickly. Relying on Spirit Ashes can be a good tactic here as well.

Players will eventually find a ladder that leads to Irina’s father, Edgar, who is also the Lord of Castle Morne. Upon interacting with him, he will talk about the rebellion that he and his soldiers had to suffer, and he will offer the player a Sacrificial Twig.

Upon exhausting his dialog, an option will pop up that will prompt the player to give Irina’s letter to him. He will then accept it and read it, but he will also mention that he will not be able to leave till he sees that the castle and the mysterious sword are safe.

4) Finishing Castle Morne and Leonine Misbegotten

After giving him the letter, players will now need to finish the rest of Castle Morne in Elden Ring, which means they need to defeat the main boss of the area.

After exploring the castle, the Tarnished will eventually come across a golden fog wall which will be below the bridge on the water level, near a Somber Smithing Stone 1. Elden Ring players will need to roll off the bridge to access the area.

Upon going through the golden fog wall, the Leonine Misbegotten boss fight will begin. While it’s not particularly a hard encounter, players who are under-leveled can struggle a bit. So it’s advised that players get to learn the boss’ pattern.

Upon defeating the boss, players will be able to automatically get the Grafted Blade Greatsword, 3800 runes, as well as a bronze trophy for their efforts.

5) Closing out Irina’s quest

After beating the boss and getting the weapon, Elden Ring players will need to head back to Edgar and interact with him again. However, one will need to travel to the first Site of Grace in the castle to find him.

He will thank the Tarnished and state that he will now go and meet his daughter. Players will now need to go to the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace, and head over to Irina’s location, where she was found for the first time.

However, Irina will be found dead after players complete all the steps for her quest, and upon interacting with Edgar, he will voice his lament and express his desire for vengeance.

This completes Irina’s questline in Elden Ring.

