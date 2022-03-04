Where to find ‘Greatsword’, Gut’s Dragon Slayer Sword in Elden Ring

Berserk anime fans around the world were overjoyed when they found out that Elden Ring is paying homage to Kentaro Miura by including Gut’s Dragon Slayer Sword as one of the equipable weapons.

However, the weapon in the game is not exactly called Dragon Slayer Sword, but is instead designed to distinctly resemble the iconic blade. The weapon in the game, referred to simply as ‘Greatsword’, is highly coveted by many players in the title, especially those who are going for a Strength oriented build.

While the weapon is not particularly hard to come across in Elden Ring, many in the community are still having quite a difficult time locating the Greatsword. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to sort out some of the confusion and help those out who are still struggling to get their hands on it.

Acquiring Gut’s Dragon Slayer Sword in Elden Ring

Greatsword is located in the path between Rotview Balony and the Caelem Ruins, so to reach it, players will need to undertake the following steps:

Travel northeast of the Church of Elleh until they reach the Smoldering Church

Upon arriving there, they will need to keep travelling east past the Caelid Minor Erdtree until they reach Rotview Balcony

At this point the Tarnished will notice a sudden shift in environment as the green tones start transforming red because of Caelid’s blood-red sky, and they will travel over a land of red sand

From Rotview Balcony, players will need to head northeast on the main path, till the road drifts south, where they will come across a camp

In the camp there will be a black carraiage that will have a lootable chest on its backside. Interacting with it will allow players to automatically receive the Greatsowrd

With a 31 Strength requirement, the Berserk Greatsword hits like a truck but at the cost of mobility. It’s an ideal weapon for players who are going down the Strength route, however, it’s important to note here that getting to the chest might not be as easy as it looks.

The carriage is surrounded by high-level enemies that look like wolves, and they deal a lot of damage, and can take out underlevelled players in just a hit or two.

Players are advised to look for the Greatsword when they have invested a significant amount of Runes in leveling their Tarnished.

