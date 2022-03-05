Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

The Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1) should be a priority for players at the start of Elden Ring.

Cookbooks provide players with crafting recipes that allow them to create some important items. There are several different categories of Cookbooks.

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1), unlike many of the other Cookbooks, can't be looted off a corpse or simply found by exploring the Lands Between. Instead, players can purchase it from Merchant Kalé.

How to obtain Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1) in Elden Ring

Merchant Kalé sells a variety of wares to players. There are many Key Items, types of armor, and Cookbooks available through this non-playable character in Elden Ring.

Not only can players buy the first Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook, the second one is available as well. Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1) is the subject here, however, and costs 500 Runes.

The merchant can be found in Limgrave. The exact location is in the structure of the Church of Elleh. This is to the north of the very first Site of Grace that players encounter upon exiting the Fringefolk Hero's Grave.

Simply speak to Merchant Kalé to access the items for sale. Select Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1) and confirm the purchase. Make sure there are 500 Runes available.

What comes with Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1)?

After purchasing Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (1), players will have access to three new crafting recipes. These can be seen in the Crafting Kit in order to determine what ingredients are needed to create them.

Here are the recipes gained:

Bone Arrow: Craftable arrow ammunition that deals physical ranged damage.

Bone Arrow (Fletched): Similar to the Bone Arrow, the Fletched version added feather fletchings to increase distance and accuracy.

Bone Bolt: An arrow carved from an animal bone does solid damage, but does not fly well.

In the Crafting Kit area, players can see all of their available crafting recipes along with the ingredients required. For the arrows listed, a main ingredient is that of Thing Beast Bones.

