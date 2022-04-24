Elden Ring PvP etiquette: 5 core rules the Tarnished must abide by during invasions and duels

PvP (player versus player) is an integral part of Elden Ring. Every time someone opens up their world to others (even a friend), chances are that they will get invaded by someone else.

I'm Vincent @VincentChewy Unfortunately any PvP etiquette that was respected in DS3 seems to have died off this generation DM for 1v1s Beat Elden Ring at 102 hours and I've still got some mysteries to solve but the boss, music, and level design have been absolutely amazingUnfortunately any PvP etiquette that was respected in DS3 seems to have died off this generationDM for 1v1s Beat Elden Ring at 102 hours and I've still got some mysteries to solve but the boss, music, and level design have been absolutely amazing 😭 Unfortunately any PvP etiquette that was respected in DS3 seems to have died off this generation 😔 DM for 1v1s

Despite that, there are a few rules that users should inherently follow to ensure integrity as an invader. These are not rules that FromSoftware has devised, but individuals should try to maintain them regardless and ensure a seamless experience for both parties.

Every PvP etiquette that Elden Ring gamers should follow while invading or dueling with others

Note: The author has not made these rules. Rather, these are rules followed by prominent PvP players such as FightinCowboy, Scott Jund, Oroboro, Prod, and others. This article was written based on FightinCowboy's list of etiquettes as reference (video attached above).

1) Using Crimson flasks (health flasks)

Using Crimson flasks in a duel is not the right thing to do (Image via Elden Ring)

Crimson flasks are the primary means of healing in Elden Ring. Players can make these by exchanging Golden Seeds at a site of grace and using them against bosses.

However, in PvP duels, it is etiquette never to use these Crimson flasks. It is recommended that users clean up the Crimson flasks before the duel officially begins.

They can still use things like healing incantations if they are part of the build, but Crimson flasks are a strict no during invasions.

2) Mana flasks and Wondrous Physick

Mana flasks are allowed for sorceries, but crystal tears and Wondrous Physick flasks are debatable (Image via Elden Ring)

Mana flasks are allowed for usage in PvP, as without them, sorcerers cannot cast spells. However, in the case of Wondrous Physick, things can be a bit complicated.

The problem is that several crystal tears have unique buffs that can negate builds by others. Things like purifying crystal tears have the potential to provide unfair advantages when against other gamers.

So it is up to the hosts to decide what they want and what they do not. The problem is Elden Ring does not have any voice chat, which means players have to personally text each other and decide on what is right.

3) Gestures

Treating the opponent with respect is a sign of good faith (Image via Elden Ring)

Treating the opponent with respect is a fundamental aspect of PvP. While several gestures are meant to show respect, a few can be a bit problematic.

Ultimately, it is a duel where only one of the players will win. So, showing gestures such as kneeling down or even clapping sarcastically after winning a duel can be considered bad practice.

Obviously, no one is stopping users from doing so, but it is a sign of good faith to be respectful and a step towards developing a friendly and wholesome atmosphere.

4) Invading someone trying to help a friend

Invading someone helping a newbie is poor practice (Image via Elden Ring)

Elden Ring's PvP is such that even if gamers open the world for their friends, there is a chance of getting invaded. However, players are often playing together, or someone might be helping a beginner understand the game.

Invading and disrupting these processes while also killing newer users who have no clue about the game is terrible. It is not possible to understand if someone is helping a friend or not.

However, once they invade, if the hosts are not hostile to the invader, it is safe to say that the two are just trying to play together and not looking for a duel. Instead of trying to engage in a fight purposefully in such a situation, it is better to back off and find someone else.

5) Purposefully harassing invaders

Purposefully jumping on invaders and harassing them should be avoided by hosts (Image via Elden Ring)

While, in most cases, invaders are the ones who end up treating others disrespectfully, there are times when hosts do the same. It can very well happen that a bunch of players will open up their world and sit in one place while allowing invaders to come in and corner them.

That is something that, in reality, can be done, but again, it is bad practice. Purposefully harassing a poor invader who might be looking for some fun in PvP is not the right thing to do. If gamers want to fight, they should go one-by-one as true gentlemen.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer