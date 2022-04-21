“Malenia, I've come to bargain!” Elden Ring community reacts to impressive Doctor Strange cosplay in the game

The Elden Ring community, known for its twisted humor and creative style, has once again shown its ingenuity with a Doctor Stephen Strange creation. To add to the excitement, the character has been dedicatedly built to make it a "wizard" class.

The community cannot get enough of the creation, which has been getting a lot of attention from fans all over the world. Doctor Strange heads into the multiverse in May, and this article ponders what will happen if the Sorcerer Supreme makes it to Elden Ring.

What if Doctor Strange was in Elden Ring?

Recreations like this one have been around in the gaming community for a long time and are commonly seen in games like Skyrim and Fallout. Elden Ring is a game-changer in customization, something that has been proven with recent creations.

One of the most impressive things about Elden Ring is its character customization feature, which users can manipulate to their desire. While many RPGs provide the option to create custom characters, nothing quite compares to FromSoftware.

This feature has also been used previously in the past to recreate Kratos from the God of War series, which also gained a lot of praise from the community. However, that didn’t stop the community from creating another iconic character.

Doctor Stephen Strange is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, played by the iconic Benedict Cumberbatch. So, whenever Doctor Strange comes up anywhere, the fans surely think of the man.

YouTuber GoldHand recreated the Hollywood superstar in Elden Ring and added perks and utilities that correspond to his Marvel character.

In the video, the creator shows off all the abilities that the character holds. For instance, Doctor Strange’s Protective field, made by using twin blades on fire, is recreated in the game by using a leash that is set on fire.

While the idea is simple, it is impressive to see how it is utilized to make an impressive in-game cosplay.

The creation really impressed fans, who discussed it a lot on Reddit. Many people were intrigued by what the creator was using in his video. If readers feel curious about it too, the following is a list of items that were used in the cosplay:

Weapon 1: Twinned Knight Swords / (Ash of War: Spinning)

Twinned Knight Swords / (Ash of War: Spinning) Weapon 2: Giant's Red Braid / (Ash of War: private)

Giant's Red Braid / (Ash of War: private) Top: Alberich's Robe

Alberich's Robe Gloves: Errant Sorcerer Manchettes

Errant Sorcerer Manchettes Pants: Astrologer Trousers

If fans wish to replicate the cosplay, they can use all these cosmetics in their build. As for the incantations, it is not known what was used, but it can be said that all of them were fire-based abilities.

Edited by Saman