How to complete Ranni's questline in Elden Ring: Obtaining Black Knife Tiche Summon, Dark Moon Greatsword, and more

Ranni the Witch is one of the most prominent figures in Elden Ring. She has a long quest that involves fighting through several bosses, reaching new locations, and obtaining fantastic loot.
Apart from that, Ranni's questline is also part of one of the game's endings. Thus, it is safe to say that the importance of this quest is quite paramount, and considering a lot of players are big fans of this character, it would make sense to want to finish this to wrap up the game.
Here's a brief guide on the various steps of the questline and the numerous things users need to do to complete it. Apart from that, the major loot they can obtain in each step will be mentioned.
In-depth guide to Ranni the Witch's questline in Elden Ring
Step 1: Limgrave
The first step of Ranni's questline begins in Limgrave, right at the beginning of the game. These are the steps that players need to follow to initiate it:
- Open the site of grace in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave
- Progress through the area a little bit
- Return to Church of Elleh
- Ranni will be sitting near the outer walls of the church
- Talk to Ranni and receive the spirit summoning bell and the Lone Wolf Ashes
Loot: Lone Wolf Ashes from Ranni herself
Step 2: Caria Manor and Ranni's Rise
This part of the quest can be unlocked after players have defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and made their way through Liurnia of the Lake. The steps involving this part are as follows:
- Enter Caria Manor
- Explore the region
- Defeat Royal Knight Loretta
- After beating the boss, look for Ranni's Rise
- Go on top of Ranni's Rise and meet Ranni
- After meeting Ranni, speak to War Counselor Iji, Blaidd, and Sorcerer Seluvis
- Speak to Ranni once more after talking to the above three
- Leave
Loot: None
Step 3: Caria Manor and Road to Caria Manor
After leaving Ranni's Rise, players will need to figure out the path to Nokron Eternal City. These steps need to be followed:
- Leave Ranni's Rise and look for Seluvis's Rise in the same area
- Talk to Seluvis inside Seluvis's Rise
- Talk to War Counselor Iji near Road to Caria Manor
- Get complete information on Nokron
Loot: None
Step 4: Limgrave and Siofra River
Once users have gathered information on Nokron, they need to meet Blaidd in the Siofra River. These are the steps to follow:
- Find the Siofra River Well towards the East of Limgrave (it exists inside a giant dome-like structure)
- Take the lift and move down
- Travel on Torrent across the area and find Blaidd
- Talk to Blaidd, and he will give information on the next task
Loot: Nothing
Step 5: Seluvis's Rise
After speaking to Blaidd, he will guide gamers back to Seluvis. Blaidd feels that the latter is hiding something regarding Nokron and the road to entering the location.
- Return to Seluvis's Rise and speak to him
- Ask him about Nokron and go through his dialogue
- Seluvis will ask the player to meet Sellen in Limgrave
Loot: Nothing
Step 6: Limgrave
After speaking to Seluvis, users will come back to Limgrave and speak with Sellen. If they have found her earlier, then well and good. If not, she can be found inside Waypoint Ruins.
- Enter Waypoint Ruins
- Defeat the boss (for players who are visiting for the first time)
- Open the door
- Speak with Sellen and give her Seluvis's letter of introduction
- She will provide information on Ranni's questline as well as General Radahn
Loot: None
Step 7: Siofra River
Sellen will tell gamers that the fate of the Carian Royal Family is controlled by the stars. However, General Radahn is the one who controls the stars, which means players will have to find and defeat him.
However, one small thing needs to be done before players can move on to that step.
- Return to Blaidd in Siofra River
- Tell him about Radahn and Ranni's fate
- Blaidd will ask the player to visit Redmane Castle in Caelid, where a festival is being held
Loot: Nothing
Step 8: Caelid and General Radahn
Once in Caelid, there are two ways in which this step can progress. If players have already covered most of this location, at least until the Redmane Castle bridge (Impassable Greatbridge site of grace), it is well and good.
Otherwise, it is now time to clear out the area and reach the location above. Either way, once they get to the bridge, these are the steps to follow:
- Take the teleport near Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace
- Enter the Redmane Castle
- Talk to Blaidd, Iron Fist Alexander, and others
- Travel to the battlefield where General Radahn is situated
- Defeat him
- Watch the stars fall
Loot: Radahn's Great Rune, Remembrance of the Starscourge
Step 9: Nokron Eternal City
When Radahn was defeated, it opened up the road to Nokron. Users will find the route to Nokron close to the Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave. Once they reach that location, these are steps that need to be followed:
- Enter Nokron
- Defeat the Mimic Tear Boss Fight
- After defeating the boss, take a left and move straight
- After moving for a while, again, take a left from a small broken area in the bridge
- Continue straight for a bit, take a detour to the left, and activate the site of grace
- Now, jump down on top of a ledge, drop down to the right and continue along the path
- After moving for a while, drop down to the left, then take another left, continue all the way and then take a right
- After moving a few more seconds, players should find a long road filled with the black jelly type enemies
- Players need to follow the path and enter the small room towards the end of the road
- Inside that room, there is a chest that contains Ranni's treasure
Loot: Fingerslayer Blade and Great Ghost Glovewort
Step 9: Ranni's Rise
After obtaining the Fingerslayer Blade and Great Ghost Glovewort, gamers will need to move back to Ranni's Rise.
- Speak with Ranni inside Ranni's Rise
- Exhaust her dialogue
- Obtain Carian Inverted Statue
- After obtaining that enter Seluvis's Rise once more
- He should be dead right now
Loot: Seluvis Bell Bearing, Seluvis's set, Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet, Jarwight Puppet
Step 10: Carian Study Hall and Divine Tower of Liurnia
Once players obtain the Carian Inverted Statue, they must visit the Carian Study Hall. This place is located towards the East of Liurnia of the Lakes.
- Enter Carian Study Hall
- Place the statue on the Pedestal
- Watch the animation and wait for it to end
- Then take the route to the left of the Pedestal and continue along that route
- Keep going and drop down to a lift
- This lift will take the players to a door that opens the Divine Tower of Liurnia
- Enter the Divine Tower, move all the way to the top and pick up the loot
Loot: Cursemark of Death, Stargazer Heirloom
Step 11: Renna's Rise
Once the loot has been picked, it is time to move to Renna's Rise. This place is located right near Ranni's Rise.
- Enter Renna's Rise
- Take the stairs to the very top
- Then take the teleport waypoint
Loot: None
Step 12: Ainsel River Main and Nokstella, Eternal City
After reaching Renna's Rise, players will get teleported to a new location called Ainsel River Main.
- Pick up miniature Ranni right after reaching this location
- Rest and the site of grace and interact with miniature Ranni
- Players have to interact with the doll a few times to make it talk
- Once the dialogue is exhausted, users should get up from the site of grace and start moving straight
- After moving for a little while, they will find the location of grace for Nokstella, Eternal City
- Once there, explore the area for a bit and find out the shade of Blaidd called Baleful Shadows
- Defeat Baleful Shadows and Obtain the Discarded Palace Key
Loot: Discarded Palace Key
Step 13: Lake of Rot and Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
Once the Shade of Blaidd is defeated, players will come across the Lake of Rot.
- Cross the Lake of Rot
- Reach the Grand Cloister
- Go down the area, walk straight and then take a left
- There should be a coffin towards the end of the road to the left
- Rest in that coffin
- This coffin will take players all the way down to the Astel, Naturalborn of the Void boss fight
- Defeat the Boss
Loot: Scorpion Stinger, Dragonscale Blade, Remembrance of the Naturalborn
Step 14: Raya Lucaria Academy
Once Astel is defeated, gamers should teleport back to Raya Lucaria Academy, the same place where the Rennala boss fight took place.
- Enter the Raya Lucaria Grand Library
- Open the chest to the right of Rennala
- Obtain the Dark Moon Ring
- Head back to the place where the fight against Astel took place and keep moving straight, all the way to Moonlight Alter
Loot: Dark Moon Ring
Step 15: Moonlight Alter
Once players have reached the Moonlight Alter, it is time to finish the questline.
- Progress through the location and reach the Cathedral of Manus Celes
- Inside the Cathedral, light up the site of grace
- To the right of the grace point, there is a small cave
- Drop into the cave and meet Ranni
- Put the Dark Moon Ring into Ranni's finger
- Once done, Ranni will now speak once more and then disappear
Loot: Black Knife Tiche Summon, Dark Moon Greatsword
Step 16: Ranni's Rise
Since users are a lord to Ranni, her former servant Blaidd is very angry. So once the former reaches Ranni's Rise, he will be waiting for revenge.
- Blaidd will now be aggressive just outside Ranni's Rise
- Defeat Blaidd
Loot: Royal Greatsword and Blaidd's Armor
This quest also opens up the Age of Stars ending for Elden Ring. Players will need to summon Ranni after defeating the Elden Beast and trigger the same.