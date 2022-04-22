How to complete Ranni's questline in Elden Ring: Obtaining Black Knife Tiche Summon, Dark Moon Greatsword, and more

Ranni the Witch is one of the most prominent figures in Elden Ring. She has a long quest that involves fighting through several bosses, reaching new locations, and obtaining fantastic loot.

Apart from that, Ranni's questline is also part of one of the game's endings. Thus, it is safe to say that the importance of this quest is quite paramount, and considering a lot of players are big fans of this character, it would make sense to want to finish this to wrap up the game.

Here's a brief guide on the various steps of the questline and the numerous things users need to do to complete it. Apart from that, the major loot they can obtain in each step will be mentioned.

In-depth guide to Ranni the Witch's questline in Elden Ring

Step 1: Limgrave

Meet Ranni for the first time in Elden Ring (Image via ZaFrostPet/YouTube)

The first step of Ranni's questline begins in Limgrave, right at the beginning of the game. These are the steps that players need to follow to initiate it:

Open the site of grace in the Church of Elleh in Limgrave

Progress through the area a little bit

Return to Church of Elleh

Ranni will be sitting near the outer walls of the church

Talk to Ranni and receive the spirit summoning bell and the Lone Wolf Ashes

Loot: Lone Wolf Ashes from Ranni herself

Step 2: Caria Manor and Ranni's Rise

Ranni the Witch in her tower in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

This part of the quest can be unlocked after players have defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, and made their way through Liurnia of the Lake. The steps involving this part are as follows:

Enter Caria Manor

Explore the region

Defeat Royal Knight Loretta

After beating the boss, look for Ranni's Rise

Go on top of Ranni's Rise and meet Ranni

After meeting Ranni, speak to War Counselor Iji, Blaidd, and Sorcerer Seluvis

Speak to Ranni once more after talking to the above three

Leave

Loot: None

Step 3: Caria Manor and Road to Caria Manor

Speak with Seluvis in Elden Ring and find out information on Nokron (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

After leaving Ranni's Rise, players will need to figure out the path to Nokron Eternal City. These steps need to be followed:

Leave Ranni's Rise and look for Seluvis's Rise in the same area

Talk to Seluvis inside Seluvis's Rise

Talk to War Counselor Iji near Road to Caria Manor

Get complete information on Nokron

Loot: None

Step 4: Limgrave and Siofra River

Meet Blaidd in Siofra River in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Once users have gathered information on Nokron, they need to meet Blaidd in the Siofra River. These are the steps to follow:

Find the Siofra River Well towards the East of Limgrave (it exists inside a giant dome-like structure)

Take the lift and move down

Travel on Torrent across the area and find Blaidd

Talk to Blaidd, and he will give information on the next task

Loot: Nothing

Step 5: Seluvis's Rise

Speak to Seluvis in Elden Ring once more and find out more information (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

After speaking to Blaidd, he will guide gamers back to Seluvis. Blaidd feels that the latter is hiding something regarding Nokron and the road to entering the location.

Return to Seluvis's Rise and speak to him

Ask him about Nokron and go through his dialogue

Seluvis will ask the player to meet Sellen in Limgrave

Loot: Nothing

Step 6: Limgrave

Speak to Sellen in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

After speaking to Seluvis, users will come back to Limgrave and speak with Sellen. If they have found her earlier, then well and good. If not, she can be found inside Waypoint Ruins.

Enter Waypoint Ruins

Defeat the boss (for players who are visiting for the first time)

Open the door

Speak with Sellen and give her Seluvis's letter of introduction

She will provide information on Ranni's questline as well as General Radahn

Loot: None

Step 7: Siofra River

Learn about Radahn from Blaidd in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

Sellen will tell gamers that the fate of the Carian Royal Family is controlled by the stars. However, General Radahn is the one who controls the stars, which means players will have to find and defeat him.

However, one small thing needs to be done before players can move on to that step.

Return to Blaidd in Siofra River

Tell him about Radahn and Ranni's fate

Blaidd will ask the player to visit Redmane Castle in Caelid, where a festival is being held

Loot: Nothing

Step 8: Caelid and General Radahn

Defeat General Radahn (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

Once in Caelid, there are two ways in which this step can progress. If players have already covered most of this location, at least until the Redmane Castle bridge (Impassable Greatbridge site of grace), it is well and good.

Otherwise, it is now time to clear out the area and reach the location above. Either way, once they get to the bridge, these are the steps to follow:

Take the teleport near Impassable Greatbridge Site of Grace

Enter the Redmane Castle

Talk to Blaidd, Iron Fist Alexander, and others

Travel to the battlefield where General Radahn is situated

Defeat him

Watch the stars fall

Loot: Radahn's Great Rune, Remembrance of the Starscourge

Step 9: Nokron Eternal City

Obtain Ranni's Treasure in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

When Radahn was defeated, it opened up the road to Nokron. Users will find the route to Nokron close to the Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave. Once they reach that location, these are steps that need to be followed:

Enter Nokron

Defeat the Mimic Tear Boss Fight

After defeating the boss, take a left and move straight

After moving for a while, again, take a left from a small broken area in the bridge

Continue straight for a bit, take a detour to the left, and activate the site of grace

Now, jump down on top of a ledge, drop down to the right and continue along the path

After moving for a while, drop down to the left, then take another left, continue all the way and then take a right

After moving a few more seconds, players should find a long road filled with the black jelly type enemies

Players need to follow the path and enter the small room towards the end of the road

Inside that room, there is a chest that contains Ranni's treasure

Loot: Fingerslayer Blade and Great Ghost Glovewort

Step 9: Ranni's Rise

Obtain Carian Inverted Statue in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

After obtaining the Fingerslayer Blade and Great Ghost Glovewort, gamers will need to move back to Ranni's Rise.

Speak with Ranni inside Ranni's Rise

Exhaust her dialogue

Obtain Carian Inverted Statue

After obtaining that enter Seluvis's Rise once more

He should be dead right now

Loot: Seluvis Bell Bearing, Seluvis's set, Finger Maiden Therolina Puppet, Jarwight Puppet

Step 10: Carian Study Hall and Divine Tower of Liurnia

Obtain Cursemark of Death in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Once players obtain the Carian Inverted Statue, they must visit the Carian Study Hall. This place is located towards the East of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Enter Carian Study Hall

Place the statue on the Pedestal

Watch the animation and wait for it to end

Then take the route to the left of the Pedestal and continue along that route

Keep going and drop down to a lift

This lift will take the players to a door that opens the Divine Tower of Liurnia

Enter the Divine Tower, move all the way to the top and pick up the loot

Loot: Cursemark of Death, Stargazer Heirloom

Step 11: Renna's Rise

Renna's Rise in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Once the loot has been picked, it is time to move to Renna's Rise. This place is located right near Ranni's Rise.

Enter Renna's Rise

Take the stairs to the very top

Then take the teleport waypoint

Loot: None

Step 12: Ainsel River Main and Nokstella, Eternal City

Defeat Shade of Blaidd in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

After reaching Renna's Rise, players will get teleported to a new location called Ainsel River Main.

Pick up miniature Ranni right after reaching this location

Rest and the site of grace and interact with miniature Ranni

Players have to interact with the doll a few times to make it talk

Once the dialogue is exhausted, users should get up from the site of grace and start moving straight

After moving for a little while, they will find the location of grace for Nokstella, Eternal City

Once there, explore the area for a bit and find out the shade of Blaidd called Baleful Shadows

Defeat Baleful Shadows and Obtain the Discarded Palace Key

Loot: Discarded Palace Key

Step 13: Lake of Rot and Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Defeat Astel in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Once the Shade of Blaidd is defeated, players will come across the Lake of Rot.

Cross the Lake of Rot

Reach the Grand Cloister

Go down the area, walk straight and then take a left

There should be a coffin towards the end of the road to the left

Rest in that coffin

This coffin will take players all the way down to the Astel, Naturalborn of the Void boss fight

Defeat the Boss

Loot: Scorpion Stinger, Dragonscale Blade, Remembrance of the Naturalborn

Step 14: Raya Lucaria Academy

Obtain Dark Moon Ring in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/YouTube)

Once Astel is defeated, gamers should teleport back to Raya Lucaria Academy, the same place where the Rennala boss fight took place.

Enter the Raya Lucaria Grand Library

Open the chest to the right of Rennala

Obtain the Dark Moon Ring

Head back to the place where the fight against Astel took place and keep moving straight, all the way to Moonlight Alter

Loot: Dark Moon Ring

Step 15: Moonlight Alter

Moonlight Alter and the ending of the quest in Elden Ring (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

Once players have reached the Moonlight Alter, it is time to finish the questline.

Progress through the location and reach the Cathedral of Manus Celes

Inside the Cathedral, light up the site of grace

To the right of the grace point, there is a small cave

Drop into the cave and meet Ranni

Put the Dark Moon Ring into Ranni's finger

Once done, Ranni will now speak once more and then disappear

Loot: Black Knife Tiche Summon, Dark Moon Greatsword

Step 16: Ranni's Rise

Defeat Blaidd in Ranni's Rise (Image via Gamerpillar/Youtube)

Since users are a lord to Ranni, her former servant Blaidd is very angry. So once the former reaches Ranni's Rise, he will be waiting for revenge.

Blaidd will now be aggressive just outside Ranni's Rise

Defeat Blaidd

Loot: Royal Greatsword and Blaidd's Armor

This quest also opens up the Age of Stars ending for Elden Ring. Players will need to summon Ranni after defeating the Elden Beast and trigger the same.

Edited by Ravi Iyer