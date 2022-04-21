How to obtain the Dragonscale Blade in Elden Ring

When it comes to katanas, Elden Ring often spoils the players for choice as the RPG has some incredible variants of the weapon type. Each katana has something new to offer in terms of base stats while at the same time boosting its unique weapon skills, which adds another layer of gameplay element to it.

One katana that players have been looking to get their hands on for quite some time now is the Dragonscale Blade, which comes with one of the most unique weapon arts in the game. The skill is called the Ice Lightning Sword, which allows the player to briefly hoist the weapon in the air and temporarily imbue it with Frost and Lightning.

The Tarnished will then slam the weapon forward and summon a charged lightning bolt from the skies. It’s the weapon skill that makes the Dragonscale Blade such a crowd favorite for those players who have been putting points equally into both Strength and Dexterity.

It's one of the best katanas for a Quality build, however, the weapon itself is not exactly too easy to come across. So how can players obtain the Dragonscale Blade in Elden Ring?

Obtaining the Dragonscale Blade in Elden Ring

Players will unfortunately not be able to get their hands on the Dragonscale Blade early on in the Elden Ring narrative. They will particularly have to invest a fair bit of time in completing Ranni, the Witch’s questline, and unlock the Lake of Rot, which is where they will find the katana.

This is one of the reasons why so many players have not been able to get their hands on the weapon in their initial playthroughs.

To be able to obtain the Dragonscale Blade, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

Accept Ranni’s questline, and start completing her objectives through Caelid, Nokron, and northern zone of the Siofra River to unlock the Lake of Rot area. There is no other way of gaining access to the zone, and to get their hands on the weapon, players must invest some time in completing Ranni’s quest.

After arriving at the Lake of Rot, players will then need to make their way to the far southeastern corner of the lagoon. To do so, they will need to reach the platform near the center of the lake and check for a dormant Dragon Skin soldier nearby. There will be another pillar in the distance that players will need to approach.

It’s important that the Elden Ring Tarnished stock up on Preserving Boluses or have the Cleanse Me Incantation for the region, as Rot is not an easy status effect to deal with. This supporting skill and item will make exploring the area significantly easier.

After reaching the platform, players will then need to go to the obelisk to activate a switch that will provide them with a platform to fight the Dragonskin Soldier boss on. Then by approaching the dormant body of the soldier, the boss fight will begin.

The Dragonskin Soldier might feel a bit daunting and a difficult encounter, but players will be able to easily cheese it by attacking it from behind its right hind leg. Upon defeating the boss, the Elden Ring Tarnished will automatically get their hands on the Dragonscale Blade as a reward.

The Dragonscale Blade’s damage output might not seem as impressive as some of the other bleed-based katanas in Elden Ring, however, it has its uses and, in particular situations, excels quite a bit.

Lightning and Frost do exceptionally well against heavily armored enemies, where Blood Loss often fails to be the most effective option.

