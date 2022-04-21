How to get the Black Knife Armor in Elden Ring

Elden Ring delivers a vast world filled with lore, interesting characters, and powerful gear to obtain.

The Black Knife Armor set ties together that powerful gear with some of the lore. Central to the story of the FromSoftware title are the Black Knife Assassins. These female warriors set off the war of the Shattering before the game's introduction.

Their dark and strong armor is their trademark, striking fear into anyone unlucky enough to oppose them. Players can obtain this capability when donning the Black Knife Armor in Elden Ring, located in Ordina.

Where to find the Black Knife Armor set in Elden Ring

Finding the Black Knife Armor can be a lengthy process in the Lands Between. It is worth it, though. Obtaining the armor of the Black Knife Assassins is not only cool, but it provides some great perks.

Players will find it in Ordina, Liturgical Town. It is in the Consecrated Snowfield area, with the complete set of Black Knife Armor available as loot on a corpse underneath a specific archway.

Players can ride into Ordina, Liturgical Town in the Consecrated Snowfield region (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here's how players can get their hands on the Black Knife Armor set in Elden Ring:

Find Ordina, Liturgical Town almost to the very north of the Lands Between

It can be located directly north of the Divine Tower of East Altus and southwest of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

When in Ordina, Liturgical Town, head to the north edge of the village

Drop down to the snowbanks on either side

Search underneath the arches to find a corpse with a shiny item glistening off of it

Loot the corpse to obtain the full Black Knife Armor set

Players need to have gotten through a decent amount of the game before reaching this point. They will have to access the Grand Lift of Rold by defeating Morgott, the Omen King in Leyndell, Royal Capital.

They will also need to collect both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. Completing these objectives will unlock the Consecrated Snowfield region, giving access to the archway that hides the Black Knife Armor set.

Black Knife Armor

A look at the Black Knife Armor in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Players will have one of the stealthiest armor sets available when the Black Knife Armor set is obtained. They will receive the following pieces of armor from the looted corpse in Ordina, Liturgical Town:

Black Knife Hood

Black Knife Armor

Black Knife Gauntlets

Black Knife Greaves

In terms of stats, it does 24.5 physical damage negation, 23.4 versus strikes, 26.8 versus slashing, and 26.8 versus piercing. It is also relatively lightweight and gives the user a boost in immunity and robustness, among others.

The armor piece muffles the wearer's footsteps if it remains unaltered with the cape intact. The silence provided is beneficial for stealth builds and is genuinely one of the more shadowy and intimidating armor sets in Elden Ring.

