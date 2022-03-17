×
What does Robustness do in Elden Ring?

Stats will determine how powerful a player becomes in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)
Brandon Moore
Modified Mar 17, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Robustness is one of several stats that determine how a player is built in Elden Ring. It is a defensive stat that provides resistance to hemorrhage and frostbite.

The higher the Robustness, the more resistance a player gets.

Robustness is governed by Endurance. Armor and shields come with a certain amount of Robustness that can later be heightened.

Effects of Robustness in Elden Ring

Armor has the Robustness stat listed under Resistance (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)
Endurance is a main attribute in Elden Ring, as opposed to Robustness, which is simply a designated stat.

Endurance can be leveled up through Runes at a Site of Grace. It is mostly used to enhance stamina and allows players to increase their Equip Load. Apart from this, Endurance directly influences a player's Robustness.

Robustness prevents players from succumbing to hemorrhage and frostbite, which are status effects that cause the player harm. Here are their effects:

  • Hemorrhage: Also known as Bleed, this builds up through the repeated application of the effect. Hemorrhage slowly applies and then causes a great deal of damage equal to a percentage of the target's max HP when the threshold is reached.
  • Frostbite: Frostbite also builds up through the repeated application of the effect. When the threshold is reached for this status, the target loses a chunk of HP, and their damage absorption and stamina are decreased by 20% for the duration.

Robustness will cause the build-up to the threshold to be slower. If a certain number of points are added to the stat, it can even prevent the effects from building up completely. Again, this is done through Endurance.

A look at General Radahn&#039;s Armor set (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)
Armaments come with a predetermined Robustness, and Endurance points can make them stronger.

Here are some things that can help players achieve high Robustness in Elden Ring:

  • General Radahn Set and Lionel's Set are armor sets that share the highest Robustness stats of any in the game.
  • Mottled Necklace is a talisman that increases Robustness, Immunity, and Focus.
  • Stalwart Horn Charm is a talisman that greatly increases Robustness.
If players can't find any of these items, they will still get a little bit of Robustness regardless of what gear they are wearing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
