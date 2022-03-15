How to get the Malformed Dragon armor set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has enough variety to allow any playstyle that a player can imagine. The game offers more options than any previous SoulsBorne game, and every player has a radically unique experience.

The Malformed Dragon Armor Set is a heavy suit of bronze-colored scale that looks a bit like a more natural Ornstein. The four-piece suit provides some of the best protection from elemental forces and magic attacks.

Finding the Malformed Dragon Armor Set in Elden Ring

To earn this armor, Elden Ring players must defeat the Draconic Tree Sentinel, currently wearing it. The enemy appears in two places, but only the one located in Crumbling Farum Azula will drop the armor.

Reaching Crumbling Farum Azula is a challenge, and it's only available reasonably late into the game. The small area is the Legacy Dungeon. Players can only access it through conversation.

Find Melina at the Site of Grace at the Forge of the Giants. After talking to her, the player's character will fall asleep and reawaken at the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Once there, players will have to battle through multiple gates and enemies guarding them. The Draconic Tree Sentinel protects one of the final gates but can be safely avoided.

Fighting the Draconic Tree Sentinel is very similar to the boss fight version of the enemy in the Capital Outskirts. He attacks with a massive mace and summons lightning that will do a great deal of damage. Defeating him in combat will yield the Malformed Dragon Set.

How good is the Malformed Dragon Set?

Elden Ring has a lot of armor sets, but there are a few things that make the Malformed Dragon Set stand out. The excellent aesthetic presentation of the armor is only part of its appeal.

The suit is a heavy set, so it will affect the maneuverability of the player's character, making it harder to roll or run effectively. At 38 Weight, there are certainly heavier armor sets, but this one will be a drag on player speed.

What it lacks in movement speed, it makes up for with its resistances. The suit has a great deal of physical resistance against piercings, slashes, and strikes. Its resistance to magic isn't the highest but it is solid.

The most impressive aspect of the Malformed Dragon Set is its Immunity and Robustness. At 135 and 181, respectively, poison, blight, hemorrhage, and frostbite will not be a problem for this suit of armor. Against certain bosses and enemy types, this defangs the challenge.

Elden Ring players have the option to build themselves around any suit of armor. Players can make any set work for them with talismans, weapons, sorcery, and equipment.

