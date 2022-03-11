5 best-looking armor in Elden Ring and where to find them

Elden Ring is filled with brilliant armor sets to obtain for all players throughout its vast and deep world. These armor sets are fine-tuned with varying stats (damage negation, robustness, and others) that will suit a wide range of users.

However, sometimes, stats are not enough as gamers look for armor sets that look good. Fashion is an integral part of the Soulslike experience, and the developers ensure that it is met in style.

The game under consideration is no stranger to this as it is brimming with some top-notch fashionable armor bound to keep players engaged for several days.

Most fashionable armor sets in Elden Ring that every gamer should consider using

Before moving onto the list, it is crucial to understand that the armor sets mentioned here might not have the stats that certain users would like. They are merely meant for their fashion statement.

Secondly, choosing what looks good and what looks ugly is ultimately up to the player. Thus, this list is not conclusive as fashion is a highly personal ideology at the end of the day.

1) Crucible Axe Set

The Crucible Axe Set gives the vibe of an elite knight (Image via Elden Ring)

The Crucible Axe Set is one of the best-looking armor sets available to users. It gives the proper look of an elite knight, something that no other set provides within the game.

Most gamers love dressing like either a god or a knight in Soulslike games, and the Crucible Axe Set fulfills the latter very well.

Location: Defeat Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis in Royal Capital

2) Malenia's Set

Malenia's weapon in Elden Ring makes players feel like a Valkyrie (Image via Small Brain Games/YouTube)

If players want to dress like a Valkyrie in Elden Ring, Malenia's set is the closest that they are going to get. It is one of the armor sets that has featured in several trailers of the title and has attracted the attention of gamers since then.

The set is not very heavy either, making it a really good one for users who love dancing around their enemies with a katana in their hand.

Location: Obtained from the Roundtable hold after defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella

3) Maliketh's Set

Maliketh's armor can be obtained after defeating him in Crumbling Farzum Azula (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

Maliketh's set in Elden Ring is gorgeous. The helmet is a bit similar to the Nameless King's headpiece from Dark Souls 3, while the rest of the set looks like something straight out of Final Fantasy.

However, it is not just the familiarity, as the black and gold color combination makes it even better, and players will love to wear it.

Location: Obtained from Roundtable Hold in Crumbling Farum Azula after beating Maliketh, the Black Blade

4) General Radahn Set

General Radahn's set will make players feel like a demigod (Image via Elden Ring)

If the Crucible Axe Set makes users look like elite knights, the General Radan Set gives the feel of a demigod. The fight against Starscourge Radahn was terrific, so wearing this set along with the weapons will make them feel like a demigod.

The set has several lion faces carved all around it, along with a golden color that matches quite well with the esthetics of Elden Ring.

Location: Obtained from Roundtable Hold after defeating General Radahn

5) Raging Wolf Armor

The Raging Wolf Armor is the best-looking set in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

The final armor set on this list will be the Raging Wolf Armor Set. It is the flagship armor of the game and the best-looking one by a mile.

The armor set gives the vibes of a rogue yet seasoned warrior that makes the journey as a Tarnished even better.

Location: Defeat Vargram Bloody Wolf as part of a quest in Volcano Manor

