Where to find the Raging Wolf armor set in Elden Ring

Armor plays an important role in Elden Ring; the better a player's armor, the higher their chances of defeating tough opponents in battle.

In the game, armor comes in sets, and one of them is the Raging Wolf armor set. Comprised of four pieces, this set boasts high protection for dexterity-based builds. In this article, we explain how players can get their hands on the set.

Obtaining the Raging Wolf armor set in Elden Ring

The Raging Wolf armor set is quite unique and helps to increase the player's survivability. In order to obtain the armor, they need to complete a multi-step process to advance through the questline at Volcano Manor. But they will first need to make the trek there in order to obtain this beneficial armor.

Reaching Volcano Manor and beginning the questline

Players have to do a bit of traveling to reach the area (Image via Elden Ring)

To get started on this journey, the player must first travel to the Altus Plateau, which can be accessed by players via the Grand Lift of Dectus or the Ravine-Veiled Village. Once players have made it to Altus Plateau, they must travel through Mount Gelmir in order to arrive at Volcano Manor. Once there, they have to reach out to Tanith to complete their given bounties.

Returning to Volcano Manor

Once players have completed the two bounties given to them by Tanith, they should return to Volcano Manor and head into the Drawing Room. Here, they will find Knight Bernahl, who wants the player to help him eliminate two threats: Errant Sorcerer Wilhelm and Vargram the Raging Wolf. Players will then need to travel to Leyndell, Royal Capital in order to eliminate the two targets.

Fighting the two bounty targets

Players must face off against two enemies at once in order to complete Knight Bernahl's task (Image via Elden Ring)

Once in the correct location, the player can interact with a summoning sign to be transported to battle with the two enemies. The player will be joined by Knight Bernahl during this fight, and he will help take some of the heat off the player by distracting targets. Wilhelm should be taken out first, as he is capable of inflicting a lot of damage. Once Wilhelm is defeated, Vargram should go down easy.

Acquiring the armor set

Once players have completed the task asked of them by Knight Bernahl and defeated their targets, they will receive the Raging Wolf armor set. Players will achieve completion for the quest as well and will now be proud owners of a set that not only looks great, but provides ample protection as well. This armor set can be used to advance further in the game and it can be upgraded at a Smithing Table.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee