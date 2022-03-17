Elden Ring Leyndell guide: How to obtain the Bolt of Gransax legendary armament in the Royal Capital

Elden Rings offers players immeasurable ways to grow strong and make their progress easier in the more difficult areas.

Like all FromSoftware titles, the latest RPG can be a very unforgiving experience, and it’s important that the Tarnished equip themselves with the right weapons that not only fits their playstyle, but also helps them scale up.

One such weapon that Elden Ring players are having a great time using is the Bolt of Gransax. With 40 Dexterity and 20 Strength, the spear is one of the best legendary armaments in the game for those aiming towards a quality build.

However, the spear’s immense popularity lies in its weapon skill, called ‘Ancient Lightning Spear’, which allows the Tarnished to imbue the weapon with the ancient dragon’s lightning and throw it as a spear. Players will even be able to charge the ability to significantly improve its damage.

However, the legendary Elden Ring armament is proving to be difficult to find. Today’s guide will attempt to help players find the weapon with ease.

Obtaining the Bolt of Gransax legendary armament in Elden Ring

The Tarnished will need to progress quite a bit before they can get their hands on the weapon in Elden Ring.

Players will be able to get the Bolt of Gransax once they reach Leyndell, the Royal Capital of the Lands Between. Navigation in the area is laborious, and most do not even discover the multiple hidden paths and valuable loot.

To get the legendary spear, players will need to do the following:

First arrive at the city by successfully piecing together the Dectus Medallion and unlocking Altus Plateau on the map

The Tarnished can also reach the city through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice. However, that is a roundabout way which is not recommended

Upon reaching Leyndell, Elden Ring players will need to make their way through the city till they reach a large traveling. They need to hop onto it and meet the Godfrey’s apparition. After defeating the first Elden Lord’s ghost, they will unlock the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace

The Tarnished need to head out the door in the Site of Grace and descend some steps till reach a building with a small elevator inside. After riding it down, players will eventually reach a balcony where they will notice twisted roots in the distance

From the balcony, when moving down the stairs, players will need to make their way to the twisting roots. Stop at a balcony and cautiously approach the spiraling structure.

Fnd a small break in balcony wall that you will need to make through and land on a small stone roof below.

Go up the large spiraling object till you encounter a glowing object, collecting which will automatically reward you with the Bolt of Gransax.

With amazing scaling from both Dex and Strength, Elden Ring’s Bolt of Gransax is incredibly effective in the later stages of the game.

However, the weapon comes truly alive in NG+, where players can test it out against the mobs they meet in the early game.

