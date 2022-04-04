How to obtain the Purifying Crystal Tear that negates Lord of Blood’s Curse in Elden Ring

Like all the FromSoftware titles before it, Elden Ring, too, has an entire list of some incredibly difficult optional and main boss fights. One of the most challenging fights in the game is perhaps the encounter with Mohg, Lord of Blood, at Moghwyn Palace present in the Siofra River.

What makes Mohg so difficult to deal with is the damage he does and the variety of movesets he has in his arsenal. However, the most troubling aspect of the fight is the blood magic that the Omen specializes in.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING These techniques originate from across the Lands Between and even beyond. Somewhere between might and magic, they draw upon the martial soul. These techniques originate from across the Lands Between and even beyond. Somewhere between might and magic, they draw upon the martial soul. #ELDENRING https://t.co/b1ZR4vWKlg

He comes with a Blood Curse mechanic that he applies to the player in Phase 1 and stacks up to three layers of it. During Phase 2 of the fight, he procs the stacked Blood Curses and drains HP away from the player while at the same time dealing massive blood loss damage.

It’s one of the most difficult mechanics to deal with in Elden Ring, and many players have given up trying to best this option boss in their first run.

However, the Purifying Crystal Tear makes the fight considerably easier when applied to the Flask of Wondrous Physick, as it completely negates the curse. So, how can the Tarnished come across this tear in the game?

Obtaining the Purifying Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Weapons can shape those who wield them and in turn, can be shaped by their master. Weapons can shape those who wield them and in turn, can be shaped by their master. #ELDENRING https://t.co/LkuVqCwkWg

Players will have to wait a bit before they are able to get their hands on the Purifying Crystal Tear in Elden Ring. The item is locked away behind a bit of progression, and players will be required to at least unlock the Altus Plateau region before they can obtain it.

Hence, to get the Purifying Crystal Tear, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

Reach Altus Plateau, which can be primarily done in two ways. The first most recommended way for newer players will be to piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Dectus as a process, and gain access to the new area.

The alternate way will be to go through the dungeon present towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes and defeat magma Wyrm Makar, which is one of the hardest fights in the early parts of the game. After defeating the dungeon boss, the Tarnished will automatically gain access to Altus Plateau.

After reaching this part of the Lands Between, players will be required to make their way to the Second Church of Marika. To do so they will need to head north of Altus Plateau by following the road, until they reach the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace. After taking the first turn right, players will be able to see the church's tower.

After nearing the church they will see a fatally wounded Yura, and after talking to whom, players will be invaded by Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger. However, it’s important to note here, that the invasion will only happen if the Elden Ring Tarnished have previously defeated Bloody Finger Nerjius in the waters outside of the Murkwater Cave and have completed other parts of Yura’s questline.

Eleonora can be a pretty challenging encounter for those unprepared, and have not invested too many Rune in leveling their characters. However, with a bit of practice, and learning her movesets, the enemy can be easily taken down, and the Tarnished will be rewarded with the Purifying Crystal Tear for their efforts.

As mentioned, the Purifying Crystal Tear, when mixed in the Flask of Wondrous Physick, is one of the most valuable consumable items against Mohg, Lord of Blood. His blood magic and the blood loss damage that it does in Phase 2 is no joke, and even many SoulsBorne veterans have had issues dealing with him in Elden Ring.

Fortunately, the game allows the perfect counter to the mechanic, and with the help of the Purifying Crystal Tear, they will be able to negate its effects. Players can use it at any point in the boss fight before the second phase transition to completely negate the curse damage.

Edited by R. Elahi