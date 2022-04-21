How to obtain the Scorpion’s Stinger, the Rot inflicting Dagger, in Elden Ring

Elden Ring consists of many status effects that players can either be inflicted with or inflict on enemies as they progress through the game. From Frost to Blood Loss, to Frenzy, and Scarlet Rot, there are a lot of status effects that the Tarnished will get to play around with, as there are a lot of weapons in the game that inflict these debuffs.

Scarlet Rot is perhaps the most powerful of the lot and is incredibly potent against some of the more difficult enemies in the game as it does over time damage to the target’s maximum health. There are a lot of weapons and craftable items that inflict the status effect in the game, however, there is one dagger, in particular, that seems to inflict it a lot faster than the rest.

The Scorpion’s Stinger is one of the fastest Rot-applying weapons in the game, and players who have been going for a more quality build (investing in both Strength and Dexterity) have taken quite a liking to it.

While the weapon is not exactly easy to come across in Elden Ring, many community members have had a tough time getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Scorpion’s Stinger in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Tarnished will not be able to get their hands on Scorpion's Stinger early on in the game, as it is locked behind a fair bit of progression. The weapon is present in the Lake of Rot area of the Lands Between, and to gain access to it, the Tarnished will be required to finish Ranni, the Witch’s questline, to a certain point.

As it is present in an optional area on the map, many players have overlooked it and were not able to get their hands on it over their initial playthrough.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Scorpion’s Stinger, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

Start Ranni’s quest and look to complete her objectives one by one till they reach the Lake of Rot. This will come after players have done the Redmane Castle in Caelid, completed Nokron, and ventured into the northern portion of the Siofra River (Ainsel River Main). This is the only way to unlock the Lake of Rot region in the game.

After unlocking the region, getting the dagger is not that difficult, as players will not have to defeat a difficult enemy to get it. It’s located in a chest, and can be fairly easy to reach once players get a good understanding of the area after getting their hands on the map of the region.

The Lake of Rot swamp itself can be quite annoying to deal with, however, as traveling on it inflicts the rot status effect on the Tarnished. Hence, players are advised to carry a far number of Preserving Boluses or have the Cleanse Me incantation on the ready when exploring the area. These supportive items and skills will make treading the lake significantly easier.

After entering the area, players will be required to head to the northwest portion of the map, where they will find a chest. To reach it, they will need to continue through to the entrance with the large statues and come upon the Grand Cloister Site of Grace. From there they can use the ledges to drop down and find the chest. Upon interacting with it, they will automatically be rewarded with the Scorpion’s Stinger as a reward.

Additionally, the boss of the area, which is a Dragonskin Soldier, is also something that the Elden Ring Tarnished can look to defeat, as upon being vanquished, the enemy drops the Dragonscale Blade. It is a katana whose weapon art allows the player to imbue it with Fost as well as Lightning.

The Scorpion’s Stinger is perfect for players looking to role-play a bandit in Elden Ring. The Rot effect comes extremely handy when taking down targets with a large HP pool, and it pairs perfectly with Reduvia, a dagger that applies the Blood Loss effect very fast.

