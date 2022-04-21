7 best strength weapons in Elden Ring that players should not miss

Elden Ring is not a stranger when it comes to strength weapons. This game probably has some of the best options ever in that category.

There are various categories like greataxes, halberds, colossal swords, and colossal weapons that all have something unique that players are bound to enjoy at some point or the other. While many of them require a secondary stat, apart from strength, the latter is the one that takes precedence.

The following article lists at least seven such strength weapons that players must have in the game. Going for strength weapons and using them is not everyone's cup of tea. However, the ones mentioned here are bound to come in handy as these can melt through bosses in the blink of an eye.

Every strength weapon that players must consider using in Elden Ring

1) Greatsword

The Guts' Greatsword is even better due to the added speed and recovery timing post patch 1.04 (Image via TrophyGamers/YouTube)

Greatsword is definitely one of the best strength weapons in the game. It has some of the best scalings among all the weapons in its category, and it melts through almost every boss that players will find in existence.

The weapon only requires 31 strength and 12 dexterity to wield and is perhaps the simplest and most efficient strength weapon to have. Apart from that, in Elden Ring's patch 1.04, the speed of the weapon and recovery stats were buffed, which means players can now be much quicker when dishing out damage.

Location: Caelid

2) Golden Halberd

The scaling of Golden Halberd makes it hard to replace even in the end game (Image via Elden Ring)

Golden Halberd is one of the most underrated weapons in the game. In most cases, players would love to pick other options presented in this list. However, there is no doubt that this weapon has one of the best scalings that any strength-based weapon could have.

The physical damage output from the Golden Halberd is enough to chop down the strongest bosses in the game. The weapon skill Golden Vow further enhances its attack power, making Golden Halberd quite deadly.

Once players pick this weapon, it becomes hard to move on to anything else.

Location: Defeat the Tree Sentinel

3) Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Fallingstar Beast Jaw's weapon art is what makes it better than most of the others in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Fallingstar Beast Jaw is an excellent strength and magic hybrid weapon that can be used to melt through every possible boss in the game. The weapon primarily gains popularity due to the weapon art "Gravity Bolt."

When used, it can release bolts of purple lightning that deal enough damage to make bosses like Malenia and Radahn a joke. The only downside to this weapon is that players should invest in FP to make the most out of it.

Location: Defeat Full-Grown Fallingstar beast in Mt. Gelmir

4) Axe of Godrick

Axe of Godrick is quite an underrated weapon amongst all other strength options (Image via Elden Ring)

This is another highly underrated weapon that is often overlooked by the playerbase. However, the damage output and weapon skill of this one is worth putting the time and effort of players.

Even though the weapon skill can feel a bit unreliable, it can still deal over 3000 damage if it hits. Therefore, it might not be good against mobile bosses, but those that do not move a lot will be decimated by this one.

Even then, if players agree to ignore the weapon art, the physical damage from the Axe of Godrick more than enough compensates for the unreliability of the former.

Location: Defeat Godrick the Grafted

5) Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

Magma Wyrm's Scalesword is extremely powerful even though it lacks in range (Image via TheNightmareDuke/YouTube)

This is an extremely powerful weapon that can be used for various purposes within the game. The Magma Wyrm's Scalesword has both strength and faith scaling and can deal fire damage.

At higher strength and faith, this weapon gains an immense attack rating, which enhances its damage potential even further. The only issue with this one is its range, which can be a bit lackluster from time to time.

Location: Dropped by Magma Wyrm Makar

6) Ruins Greatsword

Ruins Greatsword is a great all-round weapon that is viable all across Elden Ring (Image via Its Shatter/YouTube)

When it comes to strength weapons, the number of options that players have in Elden Ring is limited. However, among the available ones, Ruins Greatsword is probably one of the best for players to pick up.

Firstly, the scaling and damage output of the weapon is definitely good. The weapon has an "S" scaling, which is often hard to find. Apart from that, the weapon art "Wave of Destruction" is one of the best gravity-based weapon skills in the entire game.

Location: Obtained from Redmane Castle

7) Starscourge Greatsword

Starscourge Greatsword can deal a lot of damage but its stagger potential is diminished (Image via Elden Ring)

Starscourge Greatsword is arguably one of the most potent strength weapons in the game. This weapon allows players to dual wield it by obtaining it only once. It is an aspect that makes the weapon unique, but there is a small trade-off to it.

Since the Starscourge Greatsword can be dual wielded, it means players can do more damage. However, this also means they will do less staggering, which is something that can be done better by a weapon that is used in a two-handed mode.

Location: Defeat Starscourge Radahn

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

