The best Astrologer builds in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players are always looking for optimal equipment, enchantments, and playstyles to maximize their success. Getting the best character with a minimal amount of effort is a key part of the game.

Astrologers are the mage starter class in the game, replacing Enchanted Knight from the Network Test. Players find the class to be the easiest to master, with limited mobility and a ton of great nuclear options for when things get tough.

Best Astrologer builds in Elden Ring

There are a few top-of-the-line builds for this magical class, personal taste is the real decision-maker. To build the best Astrologer in Elden Ring, players will need a few key items.

The One Cast Kill Mage

Weapon: Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Armor: Lusat's Glintstone Crown, Snow Witch Set, Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set

Talisman: Primal Glinstone Blade, Graven-School Talisman, Cerulean Amber Medallion

Spells: Comet Azur, Unseen Form

Key Items: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Cerulean Crystal Tear

This is the build that fans see on YouTube one-shotting dragons with Kamehameha beams in around 12 seconds. This fan-favorite build revolves entirely around the Comet Azur spell, which every other element of the build serves to improve.

This one spell deals a tremendous amount of damage and can be used for staggeringly long periods of time in the endgame. The One Cast Kill Mage is a bit of a one-trick pony, but that one tactic may be the most powerful tool in Elden Ring.

Sword of Night and Flame Build

Weapon: Sword of Night and Flame, Meteorite Staff, Prince of Death's Staff

Armor: Best available medium armor

Talismans: Radagon Icon, Carian Filigreed Crest, Marika's Scarseal

Spells: Rancorcall, Ancient Death Rancor

Key Items: N/A

Despite a significant nerf to this fan-favorite weapon, the Sword of Night and Flame is still a tremendous tool to build around. By maximizing Intelligence, Faith, and Vigor, players can deal tremendous damage with a few quick swings.

The Rancorcall and Ancient Death Rancor spells are solid enemy-seeking damage options. This build remains stellar, even after FromSoft knocked it down a peg.

Caster Build

Weapon: Astrologer's Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff

Armor: Twinsage Glintstone Crown, Snow Witch Set, Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set

Talisman: Radagon Icon, Erdtree's Favor, Cerulean Amber Medallion

Spells: Swift Glintsone Shard, Comet, Loretta's Greatbow, Carian Slicer, Comet Azur, Founding Rain of Stars

Skills: Ash of War: Gravitas, Ash of War: Loretta's Slash

The proper spell-slinger build. No more funneling everything towards one instant kill move, as players must have a magical tool for every situation. They picked the Astrologer to cast spells, so this build will fit the class perfectly.

With tons of high-damage spells and a couple of great martial options, every Elden Ring player will find something to love about this build.

