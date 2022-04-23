The best Astrologer builds in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players are always looking for optimal equipment, enchantments, and playstyles to maximize their success. Getting the best character with a minimal amount of effort is a key part of the game.
Astrologers are the mage starter class in the game, replacing Enchanted Knight from the Network Test. Players find the class to be the easiest to master, with limited mobility and a ton of great nuclear options for when things get tough.
Best Astrologer builds in Elden Ring
There are a few top-of-the-line builds for this magical class, personal taste is the real decision-maker. To build the best Astrologer in Elden Ring, players will need a few key items.
The One Cast Kill Mage
- Weapon: Lusat's Glintstone Staff
- Armor: Lusat's Glintstone Crown, Snow Witch Set, Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set
- Talisman: Primal Glinstone Blade, Graven-School Talisman, Cerulean Amber Medallion
- Spells: Comet Azur, Unseen Form
- Key Items: Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear, Cerulean Crystal Tear
This is the build that fans see on YouTube one-shotting dragons with Kamehameha beams in around 12 seconds. This fan-favorite build revolves entirely around the Comet Azur spell, which every other element of the build serves to improve.
This one spell deals a tremendous amount of damage and can be used for staggeringly long periods of time in the endgame. The One Cast Kill Mage is a bit of a one-trick pony, but that one tactic may be the most powerful tool in Elden Ring.
Sword of Night and Flame Build
- Weapon: Sword of Night and Flame, Meteorite Staff, Prince of Death's Staff
- Armor: Best available medium armor
- Talismans: Radagon Icon, Carian Filigreed Crest, Marika's Scarseal
- Spells: Rancorcall, Ancient Death Rancor
- Key Items: N/A
Despite a significant nerf to this fan-favorite weapon, the Sword of Night and Flame is still a tremendous tool to build around. By maximizing Intelligence, Faith, and Vigor, players can deal tremendous damage with a few quick swings.
The Rancorcall and Ancient Death Rancor spells are solid enemy-seeking damage options. This build remains stellar, even after FromSoft knocked it down a peg.
Caster Build
- Weapon: Astrologer's Staff, Azur's Glintstone Staff
- Armor: Twinsage Glintstone Crown, Snow Witch Set, Raya Lucarian Sorcerer Set
- Talisman: Radagon Icon, Erdtree's Favor, Cerulean Amber Medallion
- Spells: Swift Glintsone Shard, Comet, Loretta's Greatbow, Carian Slicer, Comet Azur, Founding Rain of Stars
- Skills: Ash of War: Gravitas, Ash of War: Loretta's Slash
The proper spell-slinger build. No more funneling everything towards one instant kill move, as players must have a magical tool for every situation. They picked the Astrologer to cast spells, so this build will fit the class perfectly.
With tons of high-damage spells and a couple of great martial options, every Elden Ring player will find something to love about this build.