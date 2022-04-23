7 best spirit summons in Elden Ring that players should not miss

Spirit Summons in Elden Ring is a means to call in an extra hand to assist players against the challenging content in the game. However, these spirit summons are not just puppets. But they are extremely strong and can tank even the hardest hits with ease.

The kind of spirit summons that players would want depends on their playstyle. Fortunately, Elden Ring offers players a variety of such spirit summons to choose from throughout the game.

Squiddles!! 👁👁 @Squiddlywoomy ! @warmthlike If you’d like, there’s a powerful spirit summon that I’ve been using besides the mimic tear! (And the jellyfish I can't forget about her >:0) It’s called Black Knife Tiche! Haven't tested it on the final boss considering I'm in New game +, but its another op spirit! @warmthlike If you’d like, there’s a powerful spirit summon that I’ve been using besides the mimic tear! (And the jellyfish I can't forget about her >:0) It’s called Black Knife Tiche! Haven't tested it on the final boss considering I'm in New game +, but its another op spirit! 👀!

This article will list seven such spirit summons that players can call for help in any circumstances. This is going to be good in both the early and the end-game. The timing of obtaining them matters, but their value will never be diminished.

The best spirit summons that every player should consider hunting for in Elden Ring

1) Mimic Tear

Mimic Tear may have been nerfed, but it is still quite powerful amongst other spirits in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

This spirit summon used to be the strongest ever since Elden Ring was launched. However, over the past few patches, the developers have nerfed it quite a few times to bring balance to the game.

Despite that, it is still quite strong as the idea of the Mimic Tear spirit summon is to take the form of the player in battle. So the stronger the player is, the stronger this spirit summon will get.

Earlier, it used to be way tankier, but its health pool has been reduced. It is still excellent either way, and players will not regret using it in tough boss battles.

Location: Nokron, Eternal City

2) Fanged Imp Ashes

The bleed damage from Fanged Imp Ashes is insanely high (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

This is a spirit summon that players can obtain early if they decide to pick up the keepsake. Else, it can also be obtained from a different location. Either way, there is no doubt that when it comes to dealing damage, the Fanged Imp Ashes is brilliant.

It can melt through many bosses on account of the bleed damage they deal. The bleed status effect builds up from these spirit summons very quickly, making life easier for the players.

Location: Can be chosen as a keepsake, can be bought from a merchant near Raya Lucaria Academy

3) Greatshield Soldier Ashes

The utility of Greatshield Solder Ashes is insanely high in Elden Ring (Image via Kibbles/YouTube)

If players are looking for a spirit summon that can practically block everything that a boss has to throw and create enough free space for the player to land hits, then this is one to go for.

Once upgraded, the Greatshield Soldier spirit summons will never die. They are so tanky that even bosses such as Radagon and Godfrey will be rendered ineffective. If these Greatshield Soldiers manage to corner a boss, they can destroy the latter on their own.

Location: Obtained from Nokron, Eternal City

4) Banished Knight Oleg

Banished Knight Oleg is one of the best all-round spirit summons in the game (Image via 100% Guides/Youtube)

This is one of the best spirit summons in the game that can do pretty much anything in Elden Ring. He is highly aggressive, and once leveled up, he hits very hard.

Apart from that, this spirit summon is quite tanky, making it easy for players to find breathing rooms between challenging boss fights. The only downside to this summon is probably the high FP cost, which can be circumvented in some way or the other.

Location: Fringefolk Hero's Grave

5) Black Knife Tiche

Black Knife Tiche is probably the strongest spirit summon in Elden Ring (Image via RageGamingVideos/YouTube)

Spirit summons, in general, are pretty strong, but none of them have the power to defeat bosses on their own, except, of course, Black Knife Tiche. Once summoned, she will throw out slashing attacks that look very similar to Reduvia's weapon art.

But when that slashing attack hits the boss, the health pool of the same starts going down like magic. It drains the boss's HP so quickly that players can sit in one corner of the room and watch the former die.

Apart from that, she is extremely agile, and once leveled up, she can tank a few hits as well. She is definitely a summon that is worth using.

Location: Obtained after defeating Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader in Ringleader's Evergaol in Moonlight Alter

6) Redmane Knight Ogha

Redmane Knight Ogha is the best spirit summon for staggering enemies in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming Tornado/YouTube)

This is a spirit summon that players can use for staggering enemies. The stagger from Redman Knight Ogha can often be considered game-breaking.

One of the best things about this spirit summon is that he is very good at drawing aggro from bosses, which is often something that other summons fail to do. He is also quite tanky, which can help players find breathing room within fights.

The only thing that players need to be aware of is that, unlike other spirits, Ogha will not follow the player. Therefore, summoning him in the right place is crucial.

Location: Obtained from Putrid Tree Spirit in War-Dead Catacombs in Caelid

7) Rotten Stray Ashes

The scarlet rot build-up from rotten stray ashes is excessively high (Image via easynow/YouTube)

The final spirit summon on this list, the Rotten Stray Ashes, is probably one of the most powerful in the game. This is because scarlet rot is hugely annoying, and this summons can inflict the same like magic.

Any boss that is even remotely weak to scarlet rot will get destroyed by the Rotten Stray Ashes and make life extremely easy for the players.

Location: Found in Sellia, Town of Sorcery

