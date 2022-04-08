How to obtain the Black Knife Tiche spirit summon in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a lot of mighty Spirit Ash’s that players will be able to get their hands on as they progress further into the narrative and explore more areas of the Lands Between.

Each summons is unique in how well it deals with various encounters and some of the more difficult fights in the RPG. Different situations favor different spirit summons in Elden Ring. However, some are incredibly versatile and will come in handy for various situations in the game.

One such summons is Black Knife Tiche, which is one of the most coveted Spirit Ash and is something many community members are trying to get their hands on. However, Teacher is a bit elusive to get, and many players have been having a rough time getting their hands on the summon.

It’s not something that players will be able to get early on, and there are a few steps that need to be employed before they can obtain it. Hopefully, today’s guide will help those players who are still struggling to get the summon.

Obtaining the Black Knife Tiche spirit summon in Elden Ring

Black Knife Tiche is a late-game summon that players will only be able to get much later in the narrative and will be required to follow Ranni, The Witch’s questline, to get it. Ranni’s quest is one of the longest and most complicated series of missions in Elden RIng, which is very easy to lose track of.

Hence, this makes the Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ash so difficult to get, and many players often do not come across the summon in their first playthrough.

Hence, to obtain the Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ash, Elden Ring players will be required to,

Follow Ranni’s questline, and finish a series of her missions until players reach the end of her narrative and make their way to the Moonlight Altar. The Moonlight Altar is an elevated area part of the Liurnia of the Lakes map. Players will not be able to access the location if they are not following Ranni’s quest path. Hence, it’s important to continue with her story to get the summon.

After reaching the area, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to head northeast and locate the Ringleader’s Evergoal. They will need to interact with the area in the center to activate the evergoal and faceoff against the optional boss Alecto, Black Knife Ringleader.

Alecto can be a tough fight depending on the type of build the player is going for and the number of Runes they have invested in leveling their characters up. Alecto is a significantly buffed-up and more powerful version of the Black Knife Assassins that players often find in the Altus Plateau. He more or less has the same attack patterns but does come with a few variations and strikes with damage over time effects.

One of Alecto’s most fearsome attacks is the jumping slam which can instantly one-shot the tarnished. After landing, he unleashes a barrage of burning attacks that can combo lock the player into a quick death. With enough practice and know-how, the fight can be made very manageable.

After defeating Alecto, players will be granted the Black Knife Tiche Spirit Ash for their efforts. Additionally, upon completing Ranni’s quest, they will also get their hands on the Moonlight Greatsword.

Tiche is a legendary summon with one of the most expensive FP costs in the game. With a requirement of 132 FP, the Spirit Ashe is indeed very taxing. However, her pros do outweigh hercons.

According to her lore,

“Tiche was one of the assassins who, on the night of the plot, imbued her black knife with the Rune of Death and slew Godwyn the Golden. She was the daughter of the Black Knife Ringleader, Alecto, and was killed protecting her mother during their flight from the royal capital.”

As the assassin behind Godwyn's death, Tiche is one of the most powerful and reliable summon in the game. She dishes out an incredible amount of damage with a quick flurry of attacks, making her incredibly potent in various situations.

