How to obtain the Black Bow in Elden Ring

Elden Ring allows players to opt into various builds and try out new game styles that they were too afraid to attempt in previous FromSoftware titles.

One such plate style that a lot of Tarnished is going for is the ranger build, where they employ longbows, shortbows, and crossbows to defeat the game and try out a unique style in PvP.

When it comes to the weapon of choice for the ranger build, players have been primarily opting for the Black Bow, which many consider one of the best long-range weapons in the game.

It scales off of both Strength and Dexterity, and though it is a longbow in design, players will be able to use it as a shortbow as it’s pretty reliable in close-quarter combat.

While highly-coveted by rangers in Elden Ring, the Black Bow is something that many players are having trouble getting their hands on. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Black Bow in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get their hands on the Black Bow early on in the game and will have to wait until they make significant progress in the narrative and reach the late game mark.

The Black Bow is present in Leyndell, the Royal Capital, which can only be reached after the Elden Ring Tarnish has discovered the Altus Plateau.

Hence, to get their hands on the Black Bow, Elden Ring players will need to,

Make their way to Altus Plateau, which can be done primarily in two different ways. The first and the most recommended method will be to piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and then activate the grand Lift of Dectus, which is present towards the northeast of Liurnia of the Lakes.

Another way of reaching the plateau is to go through Magma Wyrm Makar, the dungeon boss, to the north of Liurnia. Defeating him can pose a bit difficult early on if players have not invested adequate Runes into leveling their character in the game.

After reaching the area from either point, the Elden Ring tarnished will be required to make their way to the East, and approach Leyndell, the Royal Capital. A Draconic Tree Sentinel will be guarding its way into the area, and players will need to beat it to access the city and the Capital Rampart Site of grace.

From the Site of Grace, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to make their way to the center of the area and unlock the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace. Players will need to take the stairs to the left until they reach a long pathway with broken-down carriages. Going further left, they will find a drop-down location (once again to the left) near a fountain and across an open archway. The drop-down will be on a lift route.

After carefully dropping to the platform below, they will come across a series of house roofs. When required, they will need to journey across it straight and even employ running jumps until they reach a corpse with a glowing item on it. The Tarnished will be automatically rewarded with the Black Bow upon interacting with it.

When it comes to making the perfect ranger build, the Black Bow seems to be the go-to for players because of how versatile the weapon is. Any bow Ash of War can be applied to it. However, players prefer the Barrage to make use of its long and short-range capabilities.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar