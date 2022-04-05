Elden Ring White Screen bug: How to potentially fix the error for good

Elden Ring, the open-world RPG take on the Soulsborne genre, has gained a lot of attention from players all around the globe. FromSoftware has achieved this feat by providing a one-of-a-kind experience that remains undefeated by any other game of the same genre.

However, the game faces minor issues that ruin this experience. For instance, the white screen crash bug is something that many players have faced since its release, and has remained quite troublesome.

This article will aim to provide a comprehensive guide, helping players who encounter this bug ways to get back into the game.

Methods to fix Elden Ring’s white screen bug

While the white screen bug can be bothersome to face for any user, it is easily fixable. The following are a list of methods that might fix this issue within Elden Ring.

Method 1: Updating the graphics driver

A lot of issues can cause this bug, and not having an up-to-date graphics driver can be one of them. Thus, users are advised to check their graphics driver for the latest version and install it if needed.

Method 2: Deleting temporary files

Sometimes, temporary files can cause issues in games and are something that can be deleted with ease. Deleting temp files is fairly simple. It can be located by writing "%temp%" in the Run console (Windows button + R) on Windows.

Once the temporary files folder opens up, select every single file in the folder and delete it. Not only will this process speed up the system, but it could also potentially fix the error.

Method 3: Checking file integrity

This bug can occur if certain files are missing from Elden Ring's folder. This can happen due to corrupted update files that need fixing.

To fix this, all users have to do is open Steam and look for the game in the library. From there, they have to right-click on it and go into the 'Properties' menu.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

spr.ly/ELDENRINGv1-03



Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. #ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. #ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.spr.ly/ELDENRINGv1-03Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. https://t.co/69DCtvhnEt

Under the properties menu, users have to do the following:

Go into the 'Local Files' tab

Select the 'Check integrity of files' option in it.

This will start a scan where Steam will check every file in the installed folder and add files that are missing.

Method 4: Reinstall the game completely

If the file integrity checker cannot fix the problem altogether, reinstalling it is the last attempt to fix the issue.

To do a proper reinstallation, users have to first completely uninstall the game from the system. All users have to do is go to Steam. In Steam, users will have to look for Elden Ring in the library and right click on it to get the uninstall option.

Once that is done, players will have to go back to their library and reinstall the game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman