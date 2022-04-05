Elden Ring EAC error: How to fix the anti-cheat related bug easily

Just like most other games of this generation, Elden Ring also comes with a modern anti-cheat cheat system that keeps cheaters at bay. However, at the moment, the anti-cheat system is the one behind causing most of the problems for players with a brand new bug.

When a player encounters this bug, they are completely disallowed to start the anti-cheat that plays a crucial role in giving them a complete experience. Hence, players are looking for ways to play their favorite RPG and enjoy their free time with it.

To assist these players who are facing the Easy Anti-Cheat bug, this article will share a list of methods on how to fix it on their system.

How to fix Elden Ring’s Easy Anti-Cheat error

There are multiple ways in which players can start Elden Ring back on their system, and the following are some of those methods:

Method 1: Starting the game in offline mode

While the game can be played in offline mode, players will not be getting the option to enjoy the online aspect of the game. However, if the player does feel like playing the game offline without using the online features, the following are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Open the Steam desktop client and head into the game library section.

Open the Steam desktop client and head into the game library section. Step 2: On the left sidebar, look for 'Elden Ring' and right-click on it to get an extended menu. From the extended menu, choose 'Manage' then 'Browse local files' to open the containing folder.

On the left sidebar, look for 'Elden Ring' and right-click on it to get an extended menu. From the extended menu, choose 'Manage' then 'Browse local files' to open the containing folder. Step 3: Once the Windows File Explorer opens up, open the folder titled 'Game' and look for 'start_protected_game' executable file and rename it to ‘start_protected_game_primary.’

Once the Windows File Explorer opens up, open the folder titled 'Game' and look for 'start_protected_game' executable file and rename it to ‘start_protected_game_primary.’ Step 4: Look for the ‘eldenring’ executable file and make a copy of it to rename it as ‘start_protected_game’

Look for the ‘eldenring’ executable file and make a copy of it to rename it as ‘start_protected_game’ Step 5: After doing all this, start the game from the Steam client, and players can enjoy the game in offline mode.

To get back to its original state, players can do so quite simply by going back to the containing folder and deleting the ‘start_protected_game’ file and renaming the ‘start_protected_game_primary’ file back to its original form.

Method 2: Checking file integrity of the game to install EAC

The Easy Anti-Cheat can be reinstalled quite simply by using Steam’s file integrity checker, and the steps to do so are as follows:

Step 1: Open Steam and look for the game in the library and right-click on it to open the extended menu and select ‘Properties.’

Open Steam and look for the game in the library and right-click on it to open the extended menu and select ‘Properties.’ Step 2: Upon opening the new menu, go to the ‘Local Files’ option and select ‘Verify integrity of games files’ to start the checker. This will take a little bit of time and possibly reinstall or fix any issue related to EAC.

Method 3: Reinstalling or downloading EAC manually

The last method on the list is to reinstall the anti-cheat system as it can yield the best output and fix the problem for good. To reinstall the game, the following are the steps that users should follow:

Step 1: Go to Elden Ring’s containing folder (as mentioned in Method 1) and open the ‘Game’ folder in it.

Go to Elden Ring’s containing folder (as mentioned in Method 1) and open the ‘Game’ folder in it. Step 2: In the ‘Game” folder, look for a folder named ‘EasyAntiCheat’ and open it.

In the ‘Game” folder, look for a folder named ‘EasyAntiCheat’ and open it. Step 3: Inside the folder, open the ‘easyanticheat_eos_setup’ as Administrator by right-clicking on it. Upon opening it click on ‘repair’ or ‘install’ to either reinstall or fix the EAC files on the system.

This way, players can easily fix the problem or bypass it to enjoy the game to the full extent.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu