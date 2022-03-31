Elden Ring PC save game fix: How to recover corrupt files using HxD Editor?

There is nothing more heartbreaking than a corrupted save bug that players can sometimes face while playing Elden Ring. This issue can happen for a number of reasons and is generally unfixable to some extent.

However, the game's devoted community has been active in finding fixes that can be used to possibly resolve such problems. This article will provide an in-depth guide on how to fix the bug in Elden Ring by using HxD Editor.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING

service-en.bandainamcoent.eu/app/detail/a_i… Under certain conditions, save data may not sync properly with the #Steam Cloud in the PC version of ELDEN RING. If you are playing the PC version of the game, please check the following link. Under certain conditions, save data may not sync properly with the #Steam Cloud in the PC version of ELDEN RING. If you are playing the PC version of the game, please check the following link.👉 service-en.bandainamcoent.eu/app/detail/a_i…

It should also be kept in mind that this fix is not official and is only a possible workaround for victims of the bug.

Disclaimer: Any alteration to the game's save file could possibly lead to a ban from FromSoftware, as the fix is not official. Players must use this at their own risk.

Recovering corrupted Elden Ring save file using HxD editor

HxDEditor is a powerful tool for coders and debuggers who know exactly where the computer is having trouble reading some codes.

Before making any changes to the save file, players are advised to report the issue to FromSoftware’s service desk about the issue they are facing. Once that is done, all players have to do is proceed with the steps mentioned below to attempt the HxD Editor save game fix:

Step 1: Make a backup of the Elden Ring save game located at C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\EldenRing\"numbers"

Step 2: Open the game and click on the New Game option to create a second character and then log out after creating it.

Step 3: After that is done, open HxD Editor and click on Analysis/Data comparison.

Step 4: Click on the .sl2 for the backed up and updated save files, and then hit OK.

Step 5: After doing so, players will see a lot of differences between both 00280300 lines, which means those are the end of slot one.

Step 6: Click on the Edit/Select Block, input “000000310” as start and end as “0028030F.” This will select the part of the code that needs to be changed.

Step 7: After that, click on Analysis/Checksums, select MD5, and then hit the OK button.

Step 8: Right-click on the selected data and click on the Selected block and type “000000300” in the start offset action and “00000030F” in the end offset section.

Step 9: Now, copy the MD-5 check data at the bottom and select “paste write” on the selected code by right-clicking on it. Once this is done, all players have to do is save the file and the issue is most likely resolved.

While this fix has worked for many, there have been reports from some Elden Ring players stating that the fix hasn’t worked for them, so that should be kept in mind as well.

Edited by Atul S