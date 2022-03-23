Elden Ring multiplayer servers will be temporarily taken down (March 23, 2022) for maintenance and subsequent patch

The Elden Ring multiplayer servers will be going through a bit of maintenance today, due to which they will be taken down temporarily.

According to the official tweet posted by FromSoftware, the servers will be down for approximately an hour and will be offline from 1:00 AM PT/ 08:00 UTC/ 17:00 JST.

The tweet also stated that patch notes would be available following the maintenance period. However, it’s not quite clear what type of changes FromSoftware will bring with the new update.

Moreover, while the developers have revealed that the servers will be down for approximately an hour, it’s likely that the maintenance could take longer than that.

As a result, players who have been gearing up to boot up the title with their friends or to invest in some invasions might have to wait a little longer to do so.

What to expect from Elden Rings March 23 maintenance and patch

FromSoftware has not provided any official details regarding what fans can expect from today's update. However, many in the community feel that the update will primarily revolve around fixing some of the major bugs and issues in the game.

Elden Ring’s patch version 1.03, which came out last week, introduced significant changes to items and weapon skills. It also dealt with a lot of performance issues on PC and console.

Speedrunning tools like the Hoarfrost Stomp were nerfed, while new NPS questlines were added to the game.

It’s highly likely that Elden Ring’s March 23 update will also introduce fixes to performance. This is because the game still does not feel completely optimized on PC, and players have been complaining about FPS issues and stutters in various parts of the Lands Between.

System crashes have also been one of the major concerns. Hopefully, FromSoftware will look to address some of these issues in today’s patch.

As the maintenance time is short, it's unlikely that the developers will look to introduce major tweaks to items, skills, or NPC quests.

