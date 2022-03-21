How to obtain the Giant Crusher colossal hammer in Elden Ring

Elden Ring often spoils players for choice when selecting a weapon that fits their playstyle the best. The RPG offers a variety to pick from, from similar weapon categories, as each armament brings something new and unique.

When it comes to the weapons that go bonk and can destroy enemies in a manner of seconds, the hammers are some of the best in the category. However, hammer users have their eyes set on one particular out of all the mallets that the game is looking to offer.

The Giant Crusher has slowly risen to be a fan favorite in the Elden Ring community. Many players who have been investing a lot of points in Strength are having a great time swinging this colossal hammer around.

It’s one of the most punishing weapons in Elden Ring, and it’s pretty effective during both PvE and PvP. However, many players find it quite hard to get their hands on the weapon. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Giant Crusher colossal hammer in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get their hands on the weapon early on, as they will be required to make some significant progress in Elden Ring’s narrative. They will need to make their way to Altus Plateau, and doing so is another long and arduous task.

Hence, to obtain the Giant Crusher in Elden Ring, players will need to,

First, unlock Altus Plateau in the Lands Between, and to do so, they will either need to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar or piece together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and access the Grand Lift of Dectus. The former is only recommended for players who have invested many runes in leveling up, as the fight can be rather difficult and overwhelming for those unprepared.

After reaching Altus Plateau, players will need to make their way to the South-Eastern part of the area until they reach Leyndell, Royal Capital. There, they will be required to activate the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace. From there, they will be making their way south.

After traveling south, they will come across an encampment, where they will find a giant field boss lying dormant in the center. It’s advised that players move past it instead of engaging it, as it’s one of the hardest encounters in the game.

After sneaking past the Ulcerated Tree Spirit (or after defeating it), players will find a cart on whose back they will need to jump on and open a chest.

The chest will contain the colossal hammer Giant Crusher, which many Elden Ring players regard as one of the best Strength scaling weapons in the game.

With a 60 Strength requirement to wield, the Giant Crusher is a huge ‘bonk’ going hammer that deals with damage to both health and posture.

Upon upgrading it at the blacksmith, it will eventually get S-scaling on Strength when it reaches +25, and it allows a lot of Ash of War to be applied to it.

Additionally, it comes with 100 Crit and deals massive damage on critical hits from parries as well as posture breaks and backstabs.

