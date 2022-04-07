How to obtain the Omenkiller Rollo spirit summon in Elden Ring

Spirit Summons are a great way of making some of the more challenging encounters in Elden Ring significantly easier. Not only do these Spirit Ashes act as great tools in distracting the enemy, but some are even capable of dealing a significant amount of damage to bosses, breaking their posture and making them vulnerable to a critical strike.

There are a lot of powerful spirit summons to pick from in the RPG that bring something new to the table in terms of how capable they are in dealing with a variety of situations.

Omenkiller Rollo is one of the most versatile and powerful summons in Elden Ring. While it does come with a rather high FP cost, it’s a small price to pay for the amount of damage that the spirit packs in his arsenal.

Omenkiller Rollo's skills and how to get this spirit summon in Elden Ring

Rollo is relentless with his attacks when in a fight and can oftentimes single-handedly take care of an entire mob of enemies. His attacks are fierce and quite devastating, making him one of the most sought-after Spirit Ash by many in the community.

Although highly coveted, Rollo is not exactly an easy summon to come by. Unfortunately, Elden Ring players will not be able to get their hands on the summon any time soon in the Elden Ring narrative and will have to wait till the end game to get it.

The Spirit Ash is locked away in Leyndell, the Royal Capital. To reach this area, players will need to first gain access to Altus Plateau.

To obtain the Omenkiller Rollo spirit summon, the Elden Ring Tarnished must:

Unlock the region of the Altus Plateau, which can be done in two ways. The first way is by piecing together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and activating the Grand Lift of Dectus. The second method requires defeating Magma Wyrm Makar, who is the boss of the dungeon towards the north of Liurnia of the Lakes. The former method is recommended for players who are yet to invest a significant amount of Runes in leveling their characters.

After reaching the Altus Plateau, players will then need to make their way northeast to Leyndell, the Royal Capital, until they reach the Capital Rampart Site of Grace. This will be guarded by a Draconic Tree Sentinel that the Tarnished will need to defeat.

After gaining access to Leyndell, players will need to complete the city and make their way to Morgott, the Omen King, who is the boss of the area. Reaching Morgott is not exactly an easy task, as Leyndell is very hard to navigate, and its labyrinthine structure makes it difficult for players to explore it.

After reaching Morgott and defeating him, the Tarnished must now go back to the main path and exit through the large door at the end. They will eventually come across an elevator which will take them to the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace, but players should not take the elevator just yet.

Instead, they will be required to take the other doorway in the room that will lead to the Divine Tower of East Altus. When walking towards the tower, they will encounter the Fell Twins boss fight. After defeating the enemy, they will automatically be rewarded with the Omenkiller Rollo Spirt Ash.

The community considers Rollo to be one of the top ten summons in Elden Ring. Rollo is also considered the most powerful summon in terms of sheer raw damage.

He was the first Omenkiller who was once a famous perfumer, but Rollo imbibed a physick to rid himself of emotions. This enabled him to take part in the nightmarish labor of hunting the omen, which shows why he is so powerful and relentless with his attacks during encounters.

