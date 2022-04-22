How to obtain and use the Tonic of Forgetfulness in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players will come across many key items as they explore the secrets of the Lands Between, with a lot of them when given to certain NPCs in the game, allowing for new dialogue options.

One such item in the game is the Tonic of Forgetfulness, which causes an NPC to forget their distress and bitter memories. Players will only be able to give this item to two characters in the game in particular but will not be able to interact with it themselves.

The two characters are Rya, the scout of the Volcano Manor, and Brother Corhyn, who is the Holy Practitioner of the Roundtable Hold. The Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to offer the item to one of the characters during a vital point in their questline, and by providing them with it, not only will they unlock more dialogue options for them but a new ending for them as well.

However, the key item is not exactly easy to come by in Elden Ring, and players will have to invest a bit of time in completing all of Rya’s quest objectives in the Volcano Manor to get their hands on the Tonic of Forgetfulness.

Obtaining the Tonic of Forgetfulness in Elden Ring

The Tonic of Forgetfulness is a part of Ray’s questline, and players will need to invest a good deal of their time in completing all the quests in the Volcano Manor before they can get their hands on it.

So to obtain it, the Elden Ring Tarnished will first need to:

Get an invite to Volcano Manor, which they will be able to get by helping Rya when they first encounter her in Liurnia of the Lakes. On bringing her necklace back to her, she will provide players with an invitation and wait for them in Altus Plateau. After activating the Grand Lift of Dectus and using it to reach the new region, players will find her right away, and upon interacting with her, she will teleport them to the Volcano Manor.

There players will be required to carry out some assassination contracts throughout the Lands Between, which will be assigned to them by Lady Tanith, who is the head of the Manor. After completing all the missions, players must then talk to Rya and keep exhausting her dialogues, then go to Tanith and tell her about all of Rya’s troubles.

After this, players will be required to go to the room on the right from the Site of Grace, and hit the illusory wall there to activate it. Then making their way through the tunnel they will eventually reach the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, from where they will be able to explore the sudden side of the Volcano Manor.

Upon exploring the area further, the Elden Ring Tarnished will soon be able to come upon the Guest Hall Site of Grace. Upon finding it, they will be required to go back to Rya, and tell her about the Dark Side of the Volcano Manor. After that, they must once again go back to the Guest Hall Site of Grace, and explore the area further till they reach a room that triggers a Godskin Noble boss fight. The room will be present near the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, across a deactivated bridge. It’s important that players trigger the bridge from the other side before attempting the fight.

After defeating the Godskin Noble and activating the Temple of Eiglay Site of Grace, players will find an altar right behind on which there will be a Serpent’s Amnion. Upon giving the Amnion to Rya, and reloading the area, Rya will be gone, and after talking to Tanith about it, she will provide the players with the Tonic of Forgetfulness.

How to use the Tonic of Forgetfulness in Elden Ring

As mentioned, after obtaining the Tonic of Forgetfulness, players will only be able to use it on specific characters in the game.

1) On Rya

If players wish to give the item to Rya and follow Tanith’s order as a result, then she will return to Volcano Manor once again. After she disappears, Rya can be found in her secret room, where players will be able to interact with her and provide her with the Tonic.

After killing Rykard and everyone leaving the Volcano Manor, Rya will return to its main dining hall. The Elden Ring Tarnished will find her there with no memory of who she truly is or any recent events.

After reloading the area, Rya will vanish again, leaving behind the Daedicar’s Woe Talisman where she was once sitting.

2) Brother Corhyn

The other NPC players can give the Tonic of Forgetfulness to is Brother Corhyn when he is with Goldmask atop the overpass near the Stargazer’s Ruin in Mountaintops of the Giants.

Upon doing so, it will unlock additional dialog from the NPC as well as a new ending for him.

When players don’t give him the Tonic, Brother Corhyn will be found within the ruins after Leyndell, the Royal Capital, turns into the Ashen Capital. Here, in interacting with him, players will find out that he is regretting his decision of accompanying Goldmask.

However, if players choose to offer him the Tonic beforehand, Corhyn will instead remain atop the bridge in Mountaintop of the Giants, but will eventually vanish from there, leaving the items that he is carrying behind.

Edited by R. Elahi