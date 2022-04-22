How to obtain Rogier’s Rapier, one of the best early game Dex weapons, in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s early to mid-game can indeed be a daunting and difficult experience for those new to the Soulsborne franchise. However, FromSoftware has made their latest RPG incredibly accessible. There are numerous ways that players will be able to make progress significantly easier, no matter which build they are looking to opt into.

From exploring and dungeon hopping to getting more Runes to leveling up to getting their hands on reinforced weapons early, the Tarnished can do a lot of things to make progression easier.

Rogier's Rapier is one such upgraded and extremely powerful weapon that players can come across very early in the game. The weapon can be obtained with a +8 reinforcement stat, and for players who have been investing points in Dexterity, the armament has become a must-have during the early to mid-game.

Additionally, the Rapier also comes with the Glintblade Phalanx Ash of War, which allows the Elden Ring Tarnished to form an arch of magic glintblades. These blades will attack foes automatically, and can be followed with a strong attack to chain this skill with a lunging thrust.

So how can players get their hands on Rogier’s Rapier early in Elden Ring?

Obtaining Rogier’s Rapier in Elden Ring

While Rogier’s Rapier is something that Elden Ring players will be able to get their hands on fairly early on in the game, they will be required to progress a bit in the game’s narrative before they are able to obtain it.

Players will at least need to complete the Stormveil Castle legacy dungeon and beat the first two main bosses of the game, Margit, the Fell Omen, and Godick the Grafted.

Hence, to obtain the Rogier’s Rapier, the Tarnished will first need to:

Gain access to Stormveil Castle by defeating Margit, the Fell Omen. The first main boss of the game can be a rather difficult one for new players, and it’s advised that they only attempt him once they have a good summon in their arsenal and have invested a fair bit of runes in leveling the primary stats of their characters.

After gaining access to the castle, players will then need to find Rogier in it, and after talking to him, and completing Stormveil, they will find the NPC in the Roundtable Hold, where he will be selling them items and spells.

After defeating Godrick the Grafted, who is the main boss of the area, the Tarnished will then be required to go to Rogier in the Roundtable hold and interact with him. He will briefly talk about how his condition is failing and after exhausting his dialogues, players will then be able to choose to tell him that they have bested Gorick in Stormveil.

Upon hearing the news, Rogier will congratulate the Tarnished, and automatically reward them with Rogier’s Rapier +8. He offers the Rapier to the players because of his condition and he feels that his fighting days are indeed behind him.

Upon revisiting him later in the balcony, players will find his corpse where he was sitting, and from it, they will be able to acquire his clothes as well as his bell bearing.

While Rogier’s Rapier may not be as potent in the late game as some of the other Dexterity-based weapons in the game, it’s still highly-coveted for the early to mid-game. Acquiring a +8 reinforced DEX weapon is a great starting option, and it can make exploring some of the more treacherous areas in Liurnia of the Lakes considerably easier.

