How to complete Sellen or Jerren’s questline in Elden Ring and obtain the Witch’s Glintstone Crown

There are a lot of additional sidequests and NPS questlines that players can look to complete in Elden Ring, as often a good deal of them are intrinsically tied to one of the several endings of the game.

FromSoftware is notorious for not holding the player’s hands when it comes to helping them out with their next objectives. The lack of an objective marker has made it quite difficult for newer players to navigate their way through the vast world of the Lands Between.

One such major questline that players have been having a lot of difficulty completing is the one around Sellen and Jerren. Some complications arise as to what furthers the quest for the NPCs in Elden Ring and who the Tarnished should be picking between Sellen and Jerren to round out the mission.

Hopefully, today’s guide will make things easier for those who are still struggling with it and help them get their hands on the Witch’s Glintstone Crown, an incredibly important piece of armor for mages as it boosts intelligence Arcane at the cost of Endurance.

Completing Sellen and Jerren’s questline in Elden Ring

To complete either Sellen or Jerren’s questline and get the Witch’s Glintstone Crown, there are a few steps that players will need to complete.

1) Activating Sellen’s questline

To activate Sellen’s questline, players will first need to find Sellen in Elden Ring’s opening Limgrave by making their way to the Waypoint Ruins towards the east of the map, where they will go down a cellar to meet a Mad Pumpkin Head guarding a door. Upon killing the enemy, they will open the door behind and find the sorceress of Raya Lucaria Academy inside it.

At this point, she is a very valuable NPC who will sell Glintstone sorceries, and it’s advised that the Tarnished who are going for a more mage-oriented build unlock her as soon as possible.

The next time players will need to talk to her will be after they defeat Renalla at the Raya Lucaria Academy and have made their way to Hermit Village in Mt. Gelmir. In the village, they will meet Primeval Sorcerer Azur, and players will be required to grab the Comet Azur sorcery from him.

After getting the spell from him, going back to Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins and interacting with her, the questline will automatically begin.

2) Using the Sellian Sealbreaker in Elden Ring's Sellia Village

Sellen’s questline will begin as soon as she hands over the Sellian Sealbreaker to the Elden Ring Tarnished. Players will now be required to make their way to Sellia Village of Sorcery in Caelid, and the most convenient way of reaching it would be through the Fort Faroth Site of Grace.

After activating the Plague Site of grace in the Church, players will need to head west and search for a graveyard to encounter a tall headstone that contains a studywall right behind it.

The wall is an illusion and by hitting it, the entrance to Sellia Hideway will be revealed. After making their way through the dungeon, players will spot a bridge of blue crystal. After going across which, they will need to keep dropping down to lower platforms till they reach the base ground.

After platforming across a few gaps, they will reach a spot to spot a crystal snail. After dropping further, they will encounter a mage enemy guarding a blue seal, on which the Tarnished will be required to use the Sellian Sealbreaker.

3) Finding Sellen in Witchbane Ruins and Ranni’s Rise

After this point, Sellen’s questline will only progress once players have defeated Radahn. Upon doing so, they will need to make their way to the Witchbane Ruins located towards the south of Limgrave in the Weeping Peninsula.

The ruins will be close to the fourth Church of Marika Site of Grace, and from there, they will find the entrance to a cellar in ruins, where they will find Sellen chained. Upon talking to her, players will receive Sellen’s Primal Glintstone.

The Elden Ring Tarnished’s next encounter with the sorceress will be in Ranni’s Rise, beyond Caria Manor. Players will be required to look for the ruins down the slope, where there will be an imaginary floor between the two archways.

After breaking through, they will find Sellen’s body and interact with which will prompt the option to transplant the Primal Glintstone.

4) Interacting with Jerren at Redmane Castle

After this interaction, players will now make their way to Redmane Castle, which is present in Caelid, and reach the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace. After heading north from here, they will eventually meet Jerren seated on a chair inside, and the Tarnished will need to exhaust all of his dialog options to progress further into the questline.

After doing so, players will once again be required to return to the Weeping Peninsula and once again make their way to the Witchbane Ruins. They will meet Jerren once again and then exhaust his dialog options.

5) Who should players pick between Sellen and Jerren?

This questline rounds out the Tarnished side with either Sellen or Jerren. From Witchbane Ruins, players must head towards the Raya Lucaria grand Library Site of Grace, where they fought Renalla as a boss in Elden Ring.

After heading out the door, they will see two summon signs, one for Jerren and one for Sellen, and this is where players will have to decide who they want to pick, as their choices will lead to the death of the other.

Upon picking Sellen to kill Jerren, players will get:

Eccentric's Armor set

Glintstone Kris dagger

Shard Spiral sorcery (added to shop)

Witch's Glintstone Crown

Upon picking Jerren, they will get:

Rune Arc

Furlcalling Finger Remedy

Selen's Bell Bearing

Witch's Glintstone Crown

Elden Ring players are guaranteed the Witch’s Glintstone Crown as a drop for both choices. However, the rest of the collectibles are just a matter of preference. So the Tarnished can pick between either, depending on the items they wish to acquire.

