Are Daggers worth using in Elden Ring?

There are several weapon categories in Elden Ring and Daggers have the shortest range of them all.

Even though they require an up-close and personal approach to be effective, Daggers have insanely fast attack speeds and deal high Critical Damage to their targets.

Every player has their own playstyle that will suit them best as they venture through the Lands Between. Those who want to be quick, deadly, and maybe even a bit sneaky will find Daggers to be an important asset.

Daggers are a great weapon choice for the right build in Elden Ring

Obviously, an Elden Ring player who wants to have ranged attacks, a hefty amount of spells, or a longsword in their hands won't opt for the dozens of Daggers in the game.

Instead, Daggers are meant for the in-and-out type of player. Devastating Backstabs and Ripostes are trademarks of the Dagger weapon category in Elden Ring.

Stealthy characters will benefit immensely from using Daggers. They can approach an enemy from behind and take them out in one strike. It also helps players who lack defensive stats, as parrying attacks is easy with a Dagger.

Many Daggers can also be upgraded with an Ash of War. This gives them a boost to certain stats and might even add a skill to the weapon that will only make it more powerful.

Cons of using a Dagger build

Although the speedy or stealthy playstyle works well with Daggers, there are some negative aspects to take into account. While Daggers are a viable option, there are some issues with the builds they belong to.

Some of the larger bosses in the game require longer weapons due to the Dagger weapon not being able to reach them for a hit. A Dagger build user on the Elden Ring subreddit went into great detail regarding its cons.

On top of that problem, there are scripted encounters in the game that completely ruin the stealth element. Attacking with a Dagger in those instances is perfectly fine, but it is a strange occurrence to negate stealth completely.

A handful of enemies in the game will attack regardless of whether the player is being stealthy or not. These scripted fights make it hard to play on a build that uses a Dagger as its main damage dealer, but shouldn't drive players away from the weapon.

