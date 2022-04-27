5 best weapons that inflict Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring 

Scarlet Rot is one of the few status effects that can be inflicted through various means in Elden Ring. It is arguably one of the most deadly ones in the game, though not as strong as the Bleed status effect.

When Scarlet Rot is inflicted, it damages the health bar of the enemy over time. The build-up in itself does not scale off the weapon level or by any other means, and the only way to reduce it is by enhancing the immunity stat. Players can also use Preserving Boluses to cure Scarlet Rot.

In Elden Ring, there are various weapons that players can obtain to inflict Scarlet Rot. In this list, five of those have been mentioned so that players can have an easy time choosing the right weapon.

Every Scarlet Rot weapon that players should chase in Elden Ring

1) Antspur Rapier

When infused with Bleed, Antspur Rapier can do a lot of damage in Elden Ring (Image via Kibbles/YouTube)

This is probably one of the best weapons in the game to inflict Scarlet Rot on enemies. Apart from being a Thrusting Sword and boasting swift attack animation, the weapon can also be infused with ashes of war.

This means that players can infuse it with the Bleed status effect. The combination of Bleed and Scarlet Rot is deadly, and very few bosses in the game have the tenacity to stand against the same.

Location: Obtained from Maleigh Marais in Shaded Castle

2) Rotten Battle Hammer

Rotten Battle Hammer works like magic when dual wielded (Image via 100% Guides/YouTube)

This is another interesting weapon that can be used in various ways within the game. To make the most out of the Rotten Battle Hammer, players should try to get a second copy of it and dual wield the same.

Since it can be infused with Ashes of War, it is recommended that gamers put poison on the weapon. This combination of rot and poison, along with the dual wield, is absolutely deadly and is something that can massacre most of the enemies in the game very quickly.

Location: Obtained from the Rotten Duelist enemies in Consecrated Snowfield

3) Rotten Greataxe

Rotten Greataxe provides massive build variety to players in Elden Ring (Image via ConCon/YouTube)

This is one of the most intriguing Scarlet Rot weapons in the game. Firstly, it is essential to note that Rotten Greataxe is a colossal weapon. So, ideally, it should scale with Strength.

However, if players go for Dexterity scaling, then the weapon can function equally well, which is something unique to this one. This does not mean that Strength scaling does not work as, ultimately, it has a 30 Strength requirement, which means heavy Ashes of War will work equally well.

In short, this weapon offers a lot of variety to players. Apart from that, there is also the option to infuse Ashes of War on this one, which means players can go for Frost, Poison, or Bleed if they want and combine it with the rot passive.

Location: Obtained from Rotten Duelist towards the north of Ordina, Liturgical Town

4) Rotten Staff

Power-stancing the Rotten Staff can inflict rot very quickly in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

This is a weapon that might not look good in hindsight. However, once players use it, they will realize the value of this weapon. The damage output on this one is quite good.

However, the weapon has 75 Scarlet Rot as passive, which is quite insane. Power-stancing the weapon can inflict this status effect on two hits, which can destroy bosses very quickly.

Location: Dropped by an Erdtree Avatar in Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree

5) Scorpion's Stinger

Scorpion's Stinger is quite good, but the inability to infuse reduces its effectiveness (Image via Tote Torres MMO/YouTube)

The final weapon on this list, the Scorpion's Stinger, is probably the most average rot weapon. However, the Dexterity scaling on the weapon is extremely good, making it worth using in similar builds.

The only issue is that players cannot infuse it with Ashes of War, which is something that reduces the potential of the weapon by a lot.

Location: Grand Cloister in Lake of Rot

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu