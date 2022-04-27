How to get Kukri daggers in Elden Ring

The Kurki daggers are considered consumable items in Elden Ring, even though they can be used as weapons.

These throwing daggers are an excellent addition to any stealth-based or assassination-style build. This heavy throwing weapon will inflict blood loss if enough are used for the buildup.

Players can find a handful of them throughout Elden Ring. They are strewn about corpses in the Lands Between and can be purchased from a single merchant in the Weeping Peninsula region.

Where to obtain Kukri throwing daggers in Elden Ring

The Kukri throwing daggers are not categorized as armament in Elden Ring. This means they cannot be upgraded using an Ash of War or any Smithing Stones.

Looting is a good way to obtain these daggers (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Instead, they are consumables that can be thrown at enemies to deal much damage.

That is made well-known by the daggers' in-game description:

"A large knife used for throwing. Its curved blade is sharp enough to slice flesh cleanly. Throw at enemies to inflict damage and build up onset of blood loss. This heavy throwing weapon is unsuitable for swift attacks, but is able to inflict heavy damage."

There are five places where the Kukri throwing daggers can be found in Elden Ring. Some of them are static encounters, while a couple will allow for farming and collecting multiple stacks of the item.

Speak to the Nomadic Merchant to purchase the daggers (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Here are the locations:

Can be bought for 60 Runes each from the Nomadic Merchant on the eastern side of the Weeping Peninsula

Six Kukri throwing daggers can be looted off of a corpse behind the Glinstone Dragon Smarag in Liurnia of the Lakes

At Stormveil Castle, a dagger can be found on the roof above the Commoner who gives the Grace mimic

Near a fire to the northeast of the Church of Elleh in Limgrave sits a Kukri dagger

Five Kukri throwing daggers drop from defeated Vulgar Militiamen located at the Miners' Caves between Ravine-Veiled Village and Ruin-Strewn Precipice, along with those on the path between the Forbidden Lands and the Grand Lift of Rold

Spending 60 Runes a piece at the Weeping Peninsula merchant will see them stack quickly, but farming them from the Vulgar Militiamen may be the best option for those who want to obtain plenty of Kukri throwing daggers.

Striking down Vulgar Militamen will grant the daggers in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Backstabbing the Vulgar Militiamen when they are looking in the other direction will see them fall without retaliation. This is hands down the number one way to farm the daggers in Elden Ring.

Once they are obtained and used, it is essential to note that they scale with Strength and Dexterity. The higher those two stats are, the more dangerous the Kukri throwing daggers become.

