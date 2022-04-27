How to get the Onyx Lord’s Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Onyx Lord's Greatsword is a Curved Greatsword in Elden Ring that scales primarily with Intelligence, Strength, and Dexterity.

It is a weapon with unique magical abilities that allow the user to manipulate gravity. These abilities open up space between the player's character and its enemies while dealing massive damage.

Elden Ring players who have put together a Strength and Intelligence build will want to prioritize getting the Onyx Lord's Greatsword. Of course, they'll have to take down the Onyx Lord to get it.

How to acquire the Onyx Lord's Greatsword in Elden Ring

A look at the Onyx Lord's Greatsword's inventory page in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Onyx Lord's Greatsword comes with a 118 base physical damage stat and a 100 critical damage stat. It also starts with a base magic damage stat of 76, which makes it a formidable magic and physical sword.

Those who want to find this sword in Elden Ring, should know that it requires the following stats in order to equip it:

20 Strength

16 Dexterity

16 Intelligence

Take the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach Altus Plateau (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Although it cannot be infused with any Ashes of War, it can be upgraded using Somber Smithing Stones. To do all that and unlock its full potential, players need to complete the following steps:

Take the Grand Lift of Dectus to reach the Altus Plateau region

Head east to the Capital City's outer wall

Activate the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace there or use it as a fast travel point to avoid taking the lift if it has already been activated

Travel southeast into the water and find the Sealed Tunnel

This dungeon contains miners, constructs, and abnormal stone cluster enemies, and it is also the home to an Onyx Lord

Fight through the Sealed Tunnel to find the Onyx Lord

Defeat the Onyx Lord and the Onyx Lord's Greatsword will be obtained

If players haven't reached Altus Plateau yet, they will need to find both halves of the Dectus Medallion to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. This will grant them access to the region.

The sword can be found in The Sealed Tunnel (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Finding the Sealed Tunnel dungeon isn't difficult. However, defeating the Onyx Lord is another story. These gravity-controlling nightmares are dangerous and can cause trouble for the unprepared Tarnished.

The Onyx Lords of Elden Ring can be interrupted during battle. Strong two-handed melee attacks and jumping attacks will interrupt just about all of the Onyx Lord's attacks.

Players need to take down the Onyx Lord and earn the sword as a reward (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Avoiding his projectiles is as easy as running circles around him until they time out. There are many ways to approach this fight. However, having a strong melee weapon will grant players a surefire victory.

Once he has been bested in the Sealed Tunnel, the Onxy Lord's Greatsword can be obtained. The weapon provides the Onyx Lord's Repulsion skill. When players use this skill, the character thrusts the sword into the ground to create a gravity well.

