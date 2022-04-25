5 best Gravity sorceries in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Gravity sorceries are one of the most unique additions by FromSoftware in Elden Ring. These sorceries are related to some of the celestial aspects of the game, where one can practically command the sky and the stars by learning spells.

Elden Ring offers a few gravity sorceries that can definitely be considered top-tier. They are powerful, can perform a variety of roles, and can be used by many players.

The following article will list the five best gravity sorceries that the game has to offer. It is important to remember that all gravity sorceries can be enhanced by the meteorite staff.

Every gravity sorcery in Elden Ring that players should consider chasing

1) Collapsing Stars

The projectiles from this sorcery are quite good at dealing with passive enemies in Elden Ring

This is a gravity sorcery that, when cast, will create a bunch of orbs (projectiles) that will slowly track the enemies and chase them down. If anyone is hit by one of the projectiles, they will be pulled towards the caster. The strength of the sorcery is also enhanced upon charging.

Now, this is probably one of the most underrated gravity sorceries. This is because, despite being slow, it works very well against enemies who are trying to play passively. It forces them to dodge and thus damage their positioning, creating openings to launch an attack.

Location: Can be looted from War-Dead Catacombs

2) Gravity Well

Gravity well can deal very well with enemies standing on ledges

This is another powerful gravity sorcery that can be used for utility purposes in the game. When cast, it basically creates one condensed orb, which in turn helps to pull enemies closer to the players while also dealing damage.

The idea behind gravity well is to deal with enemies sitting on ledges or elevated platforms. In places like Stormveil Castle, archers will continuously throw a barrage of arrows towards the player.

There are also annoying enemies that throw fire bombs from a distance. This spell takes care of the same quite well.

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

3) Meteorite

Meteorite works well in small and enclosed places in Elden Ring

This is a really interesting spell that players will find in Elden Ring. Basically, when cast, a small void will be created right above the player and meteorites will rain down from the sky onto the enemies.

The spell definitely hits hard and can function quite well against groups of enemies. The only problem is that the tracking on this one is not good. In fact, it does not track enemies at all.

Thus, unless the group of enemies is constricted in one place, several of the meteorites will miss. This spell is excellent as long as the players are fighting inside a small room.

Location: Royal Grave Evergaol

4) Meteorite of Astel

Meteorite of Astel can demolish bosses in Elden Ring

This is an even more powerful version of the original meteorite spell that is available to players. When cast, players will basically summon a hail of meteorites that can demolish enemies in an instant.

This one has much better tracking and is extremely good against bosses. The only problem is that players can get disrupted while trying to cast it, which in turn can affect the DPS from the spell.

If players are struggling against someone like Mohg in the game, they should use this spell.

Location: Defeat Astel, Stars of Darkness in Consecrated Snowfield

5) Rock Sling

Rock Sling can stagger bosses insanely well in Elden Ring

Rock Sling is probably the simplest gravity sorcery, but it is also one of the strongest. It can be obtained very early in Elden Ring and will carry players throughout the early to mid-game. In fact, the damage output of this spell is quite good in the end-game as well.

One of the best parts about Rock Sling is that it can stagger bosses extremely well, which means players can use it in combination with another weapon to finish off bosses.

Location: Street of Sages Ruins in Caelid

