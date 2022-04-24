7 best Glintstone staff that players should not miss in Elden Ring 

Glintstone staff is a weapon of choice for players looking to play Elden Ring as a sorcerer. It is mandatory to use a staff. Otherwise, one cannot cast any spell.

Elden Ring offers players a lot of these and gamers can choose them depending on the builds. Some of the staff are simple, while others provide valuable buffs and natural scaling to further improve the damage output from the spells.

ProperLofi @properlofi #PS5 #twitch Fighting dragons in #EldenRing is lots of fun. Even when they try to kill you with rotten breath. My Astrologer is lvl 118 here. Using the Lusat's Glintstone staff. #gaming Fighting dragons in #EldenRing is lots of fun. Even when they try to kill you with rotten breath. My Astrologer is lvl 118 here. Using the Lusat's Glintstone staff. #gaming #PS5 #twitch https://t.co/uER9VpHGW8

In this article, at least seven Glintstone staves have been provided that players can choose from. These are arguably some of the best available in the game and will work even against the hardest bosses that Elden Ring has to provide.

Every Glintstone staff that is worth using within Elden Ring

1) Astrologer's Staff

Astrologer's Staff is easy to obtain and quite good in the early game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Astrologer's Staff is one of the simplest staves that players can find within the game. It can be obtained very early, but the damage output from this one is not bad either. The weapon gets good scaling past a certain point and is an alternate option in case players are simply rushing through the game.

Location: Starting weapon for the Astrologer class can be purchased from a merchant in Lurnia of the Lakes

2) Glintstone Staff

Glintstone Staff is simple and effective and can be obtained by almost anyone in Elden Ring (Image via Fox Games/YouTube)

This is not something that players will find very special. This is something that might only be viable till the early to mid-game. However, gamers who are going into the game blind and do not want to rush into high-level areas to pick loot early will find the Glintstone staff very effective.

It gets S scaling past level 14, which is quite good and can also be obtained by almost anyone without much trouble.

Location: Starting weapons for the prisoner class can be farmed by defeating noble sorcerers.

3) Carian Regal Scepter

Full Moon sorceries hit like a truck with Carian Regal Scepter in Elden Ring (Image via The Real Godzilla/YouTube)

This is one of the best staves for players to use in the entire game. The scaling on the Carian Regal Scepter is insane, which means players can carry it till the end game.

However, this staff has a specialty as it enhances the damage output of Full Moon sorceries, which includes Rennala's Full Moon and Ranni's Dark Moon. Since both of these spells are a staple to every sorcery-based build in the game, the value of this staff is enhanced a lot.

Location: Defeat Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

4) Meteorite Staff

The early S scaling from Meteorite Staff makes it worth using till mid-game (Image via Elden Ring)

This is an exciting staff in Elden Ring. This is because Meteorite Staff is probably one of the few weapons that cannot be upgraded. However, this weapon comes with S scaling right from the beginning.

Apart from that, it also boosts gravity sorceries such as Rock Sling and Collapsing Stars. Therefore, players looking to complete their runs as sorcerers should get this one regardless of their plans.

This is because there is no doubt that Meteorite Staff will carry any sorcery user at least till mid-game quite smoothly. The other staves need to be leveled up before they can reach the potential of this one.

However, since this one cannot be upgraded, the other staves will surpass it in scaling towards the end-game.

Location: Caelid (can be picked up in the very early game)

5) Academy Glintstone Staff

This is a staff that many might ignore in Elden Ring, but its scaling is enough for the end-game (Image via Gaming With Abyss/YouTube)

This staff might look like another early-game weapon from the get-go. However, once players start leveling it, they will realize the immense strength that it holds.

The scaling on this staff is immense and it can destroy most end-game bosses. It is easier to obtain than most other staves, such as Lusat's Glintstone staff or Meteorite Staff.

Location: Loot from Thops's body in Raya Lucaria Academy

6) Azur's Glintstone Staff

The reduced cast time with this Glintstone Staff is something that can come in handy in Elden Ring (Image via Gaming with Abyss/YouTube)

Cast speed is always valuable within Elden Ring. Dealing with hyper-aggressive bosses as a mage is not easy since several sorceries have slow cast times.

Apart from that, if the player gets hit during the cast animation, the sorcery gets interrupted. Hence, this particular issue can be resolved using Azur's Glintstone Staff, which reduces cast time at the cost of FP.

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

7) Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Lusat's Glintstone Staff probably has the strongest scaling in Elden Ring (Image via The Real Godzilla/YouTube)

Finally, the best staff in the game that all sorcery users should have is the Lusat's Glintstone Staff. This staff probably has the highest scaling amongst all others and it also boosts the damage output of sorceries for additional scaling.

Once players equip this one, every end-game boss will get deleted from the face of Elden Ring. It has very high requirements, which means players cannot use it until the end game.

Location: Defeat Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Sellia, Town of Sorcery and loot it from a chest

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen