How to get Terra Magica in Elden Ring

Terra Magica is a Sorcery item in Elden Ring that allows players to create a spherical zone that increases magic damage.

There are all types of Sorcery items found across the Lands Between. Terra Magica is a Sorcery that spell casters need to prioritize when it comes to finding it as soon as possible.

Getting a hold of this item requires a bit of work, but it will be worth it to have increased magical damage to those within the zone it creates. Players just need to fight through the Academy Crystal Cave to grab it.

A guide for obtaining Terra Magica Sorcery in Elden Ring

Enter the Academy Crystal Cave and prepare to fight (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Terra Magica is guarded by plenty of magic-using enemies, because of course it is. However, players with a variety of build types should be able to push past them to obtain the Sorcery item.

Here are the steps to take to find Terra Magica in Elden Ring:

Travel to the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Head to the western half of the lake to find the Temple Quarter Site of Grace.

Rest there to activate it if that hasn't been already done.

From the Site of Grace, go east towards the cliffs.

Three Teardrop Scarabs will appear in front of a Stonesword Imp.

Feel free to attack them and get their loot before opening the door.

Ensure a Stonesword Key is available to activate the Imp.

This will unlock the door to the Academy Crystal Cave.

Head down the path to find several Academy Sorcerers using Glintstone Pebble.

Avoid them, kill them, it doesn't matter, just reach the far side of the cave.

Enter the opening to the right.

Open the door and deal with the pair of enemies inside.

Make it to the boss barrier and enter for the boss fight.

Two Crystalians, one with a staff and one with a spear, will begin to attack players.

Go after the spear Crystalian first with jump and heavy attacks.

Do the same to the staff using Crystalian, but be more mindful of its spells.

After they are defeated, take the elevator that is now open.

Exit out of the elevator and follow the stairway to a ladder.

Climb the ladder to find a chest.

Open that chest and inside it will be the Terra Magica Sorcery.

Terra Magica is the reward for conquering the Academy Crystal Cave (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Finding the Academy Crystal Cave dungeon in Elden Ring and making it through the normal enemies inside is fairly simple. However, defeating the two Crystalian bosses at once can be a tough task for those who come unprepared.

Elden Ring players will feel very accomplished when they are beaten and the Terra Magica Sorcery is obtained. It creates a circle that deals 35% more magic damage to whoever is inside of it, but it does require 20 Intelligence to use.

