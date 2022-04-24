How to get the Frozen Needle in Elden Ring

The Frozen Needle falls under the Thrusting Sword category in Elden Ring and is excellent for inflicting frost damage on enemies.

Throughout the Lands Between, players will come across dozens of different weapons. All these items have special properties, and some may even come with unique skills.

Dealing frost damage is an incredible bonus that comes with the Frozen Needle. For those building Strength and Dexterity, this is a must have weapon that can be picked up in Kingsrealm Ruins.

Where can you find the Frozen Needle in Elden Ring?

A player sits at the top of the stairs leading into Kingsrealm Ruins (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Status effects are what separates a great weapon from a good weapon. The Frozen Needle is a great Thrusting Sword to get your hands on in Elden Ring. It requires a tenacious warrior to obtain, however.

Here is how you can find the Frozen Needle while traveling through the Lands Between in Elden Ring:

Travel to the Liurnia of the Lakes region

Go to the northwest portion of the area to find Kingsrealm Ruins

A stairway leads down into Kingsrealm Ruins, and players will be informed when they have arrived with the location's name appearing on screen

A secret door sits behind some bushes; an attack or rolling into it will open it up to reveal the stairs

The fog that signifies a boss fight is just beyond the stairs

Enter the fog and prepare to fight one of the most dangerous enemies in the game

A Royal Revenant is behind the fog wall and needs to be defeated

Watch out for its poisonous spit, its flailing arms, and its jumping attack

Cast any Miracle with Heal in its name to stun the boss and deal a bit of damage

Attack when it is stunned and repeat this until it has been felled

When the Royal Revenant is no longer a problem, open the door at the back of the boss room

Open the treasure chest to find the Frozen Needle Thrusting Sword

Battle the Royal Revenant to gain access to the weapon (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Royal Revenant can be an absolute pain, so it may take a few tries to take it down, but using a Heal Miracle is the best option. Expect a long battle with the horrifying spider-like creature.

With the Frozen Needle acquired, Elden Ring players can now reap the benefits. It offers the Impaling Thrust skill when equipped, which is a strong lunging attack that can pierce through shields and break guard.

Pick up the Frozen Needle from the chest after defeating the Royal Revenant (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

It can't be infused with any Ashes of War, nor can it be boosted by Consumables or Magic. The Frozen Needle can be upgraded with Smithing Stones, though, and causes 60 frost damage buildup with each hit.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh