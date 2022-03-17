Top 5 Curved Greatswords in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Curved Greatswords in Elden Ring are all characterized by their unique design. These greatswords look big, but they provide the most balance in terms of weight, damage, and ease of usage.

Elden Ring offers players with a plethora of curved greatswords to pick from. Each of them has its own unique aspect that makes the weapons special and provides certain niches for all players.

While the overall options available to players in this department are not that large, there are five of them that stand out amongst most other weapons in the game.

The best curved greatswords for players to chase in Elden Ring

1.Omen Cleaver

The Omen Cleaver is a powerful weapon available for players (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

If players are looking for a curved greatsword that solely works on physical damage, then this is their go-to option. This weapon is purely meant for dealing raw damage and the stat requirements are quite balanced for a wide range of players.

Location: Defeat the Omen ogre in Stormveil castle (The drop rate for this weapon is quite low as players have reported over 20-25 attempts to obtain it even once.)

2. Monk's Flameblade

The Monk's Flameblade is quite good at dealing with mobs of enemies (Image via Sinai/Youtube)

The Monk's Flameblade is another really good curved greatsword available to players. While there is nothing really special about it, the skill of the weapon 'Spinning Slash' is quite decent in terms of dealing with mobs or dishing out huge chunks of damage in a short time interval.

The physical damage of this weapon is also quite good, making it a decent late-game option.

Location: Can be obtained by defeating firemonks at Mountaintops of the Giants (drop rate is quite low)

3. Magma Wyrm's Scalesword

The fire damage from Magma Wyrm's Scalesword is incredibly good against bosses (Image via TheUntouchableWolf/Youtube)

While the previous options on this list were decent, this is where things start scaling exponentially. The Magma Wyrm's Scalesword is one of the most powerful weapons not just in this category, but overall as well.

The weapon scales based off Strength, Dexterity and Faith. It can deal both physical damage as well as fire damage, which is arguably one of the best combinations available to players in Elden Ring.

It is powerful against bosses and mobs, making it a very good investment option.

Location: Can be obtained from Magma Wyrm Makar at Liurnia of the Lakes

4. Onyx Lord's Greatsword

Onyx Lord's greatsword is a powerful magic-based curved greatsword (Image via Elden Ring)

If players are looking for a weapon that can deal with different types of enemies, then this is definitely a really good option to go for. The weapon scales off Strength, Dexterity and Intelligence and possesses the gravity well ability.

This means that when the weapon is slammed to the ground, it draws enemies closer and deals magic damage. Therefore, crowd control on this weapon is definitely quite good. At the same time, its base physical damage of 118 is not bad either and it scales quite well later in the game.

Location: Defeat Onyx Lord in Sealed Tunnel

5. Bloodhound's Fang

The Bloodhound's Fang is arguably one of the best weapons in the entire game (Image via Elden Ring)

The final weapon to make into this list is none other than the famous Bloodhound's Fang. This weapon is not only the best curved greatsword out there, but also one of the top 5 weapons available to players in Elden Ring.

Firstly, the weapon has really high physical damage, which makes it an extremely hard-hitting weapon. Secondly, the weapon inflicts bleed status effect, which is arguably one of the most effective passive skills to use against bosses.

Finally, the weapon can be obtained at the very beginning of the game and has some really low stat requirements. This is why, irrespective of the class, players should get this weapon as it can come in handy during an intense fight.

Location: Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Limgrave.

