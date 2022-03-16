How to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [15] in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring can craft many recipes that can aid them in battle. To obtain these recipes in-game, players must find and learn from Cookbooks that teach them various skills. They can find Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15) to learn the Rotbone Arrow, Rotbone Arrow (Fletched), and Rotbone Bolt recipes. Here is where players can find it.

Finding the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15) in Elden Ring

Players who specialize in ranged weapons may find more of a use for the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15) as the items it crafts will greatly benefit them. Both the Rotbone Arrow and Rotbone Bolts created by the player have the passive ability to inflict Scarlet Rot buildup on enemies when they are stuck by the arrow. Scarlet Rot will cause damage over time to the target.

Where can players locate the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15)

For players to get the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15), they must first travel to Caelid. On the southern highway portion of Caelid, southwest of Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank, players can find a map fragment. If players head to the east just a bit, they will discover the Nomadic Merchant there to purchase the Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook (15) from for 4000 runes.

Players can save time and increase their success with crafting

Crafting items can be extremely beneficial to players as they can make items on the fly and even create them while inside of a dungeon, which can often make a difference (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can craft many items in Elden Ring. From items that remove negative effects to ones that cause damage, there is a lot a player can do when away from Merchants. Also, the ability to save runes instead of spending them on items that players could easily make themselves will help out when trying to spare runes to level up.

How players can learn to craft items in Elden Ring

Players can craft items using a crafting kit, which can be easily obtained from Kalé in the Church of Elleh for 300 runes (Image via Elden)

To learn how to craft items in Elden Ring, players must ensure they purchase a crafting kit. This can be purchased from Kalé in the Church of Elleh for 300 runes in the beginning area of the game. Players would want to pick this up quickly to ensure they can always craft items during their playthrough of the game.

