7 best Ashes of War in Elden Ring that players should not miss 

Ashes of War is one of the major game-changing fundamentals introduced to Elden Ring. It is basically a skill that can be attached to a weapon to add special effects.

Apart from weapon skills, they also help enhance some vital scaling stats such as strength, dexterity, intelligence, and others. Depending on the kind of build players want, they can attach an Ash of War and introduce a lot of variety to their gameplay.

Fortunately, Elden Ring provides a vast list of Ashes of War for players to obtain across the game. However, seven Ashes of War have been listed in this article that players will find useful in almost all circumstances.

Top 7 Ashes of War in Elden Ring

1) Ash of War: Bloody Slash

Bloody Slash is quite strong even after getting nerfed (Image via Elden Ring)

This Ash of War used to be the best for a long time. However, it got nerfed a few times, which ultimately affected its overall effectiveness. Despite that, it is still quite good and can deal a lot of damage to bosses.

When used, players will swing their weapon accompanied by a massive spray of blood that will damage and inflict the bleed status effect. However, apart from that, players will also take a hit to their own health bar.

In most cases, the Uchigatana is probably the best weapon to use this with as the weapon swing is swift and clean.

Location: Fort Haight in Limgrave

2) Ash of War: Enchanted Shot

Enchanted Shot can track players extremely well in Elden Ring (Image via EternityInGaming/YouTube)

Dealing with enemies that can shoot from range is one of the things that can infuriate players who are trying melee builds. In the case of those players, this Ash of War can come in very handy.

This is because, when used, players will basically shoot a powerful arrow that will track its target from a distance and hit them regardless of their positioning. All players need to do is bring a basic bow that can be bought from almost anywhere in Elden Ring.

Location: Obtained from a Teardrop Bettle in Nokron, Eternal City

3) Ash of War: Phantom Slash

The range on Phantom Slash is quite good to reach passive enemies quite easily (Image via Gaming With Abyss/YouTube)

This is another Ash of War in Elden Ring that has a lot of utility when it comes to dealing with bosses. When used, players will release a phantom that will move in front a little bit and release a powerful slashing attack on the enemy.

The damage it does is massive, but the issue is it can miss if the enemy is too mobile. However, the range on this one is brilliant, which means there is a certain amount of safety net while using it.

Location: Obtained after defeating Night Cavalry boss in Forbidden Lands

4) Ash of War: Carian Grandeur

Carian Grandeur has become even better since the updates in patch 1.04 (Image via RIOT GEAR GAMING/YouTube)

This Ash of War basically summons a massive Greatsword and slashes down on the enemy to deal massive damage. Charging the same increases the damage output by quite a lot.

While this Ash of War has always been quite good, it has become even better after patch 1.04. This is because the speed, charge damage, and stagger potential of this one have currently been enhanced a lot.

Location: Caria Manor

5) Ash of War: Bloodhound's Step

Bloodhound Step will make players feel like a Shinobi in this game (Image via Elden Ring)

This Ash of War is often considered a terror amongst PvP players. It is because players can ideally play Elden Ring like Sekiro with this one equipped as dodging becomes child's play.

When used, players will disappear for a few seconds before reappearing again, leaving the enemy puzzled. If players lock onto an enemy, they can circle around the same using the Bloodhound's Step.

Location: Obtained from the Night Cavalry boss near Lenne's Rise

6) Ash of War: Seppuku

Seppuku can enhance the attack power of players by a lot (Image via Arekkz Gaming/YouTube)

If players are looking for a powerful Ash of War that can be considered game-breaking, then this is a must-have.

This Ash of War is monumental in Elden Ring as when used, players will stain their weapons with blood for both higher attack damage as well as faster bleed status effect build up. When used, bosses start melting in the blink of an eye, which at times feels extremely unfair.

Location: Obtained from the frozen lake near the Freezing Lake site of grace

7) Ash of War: Glintblade Phalanx

Glintblade Phalanx can be extracted from Rogie's Rapier (Image via Elden Ring)

Glintblade Phalanx is probably one of the strongest Ash of War players can obtain in the entire game. The damage and stagger from this one are excessively high, which is something that most of the playerbase considers broken.

Apart from that, the FP cost of casting it is quite low, which makes it usable on a variety of characters.

Location: Can be extracted from Rogier's Rapier

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

