What is Amber Starlight in Elden Ring?

Amber Starlight is one of several key items in Elden Ring that has a specific purpose.

Key items are found in certain locations or given by an NPC for their questline in FromSoftware's latest title. When it comes to Amber Starlight, it serves a purpose in the questline of Preceptor Seluvis.

Players don't actually put Amber Starlight to use. Instead, they must find it, deliver it to Preceptor Seluvis, and let him use it to begin a scheme he has been planning.

What is Amber Starlight used for in Elden Ring?

Preceptor Seluvis requires Amber Starlight in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Preceptor Seluvis is a sorcerer who serves Ranni the Witch. Players can find him in a spectral form at Ranni's Rise and then eventually in his physical form at Seluvis' Rise.

Seluvis is up to no good and is plotting to betray Ranni the Witch. He will inform players of this after they have purchased all of his Sorceries and Puppets once he opens his shop as a merchant.

His scheme involves turning the gods into puppets, and that is where Amber Starlight comes in. Players need to find Amber Starlight and return it to him to continue this hidden quest in Elden Ring.

How to find Amber Starlight

Amber Starlight rests under the statue (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Amber Starlight is located in the Altus Plateau region. Here is how to get there after entering the region at the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace:

Find the Site of Grace northeast of the Grand Lift of Dectus or fast travel there if it has already been activated.

Follow the road that lies west of the Site of Grace to the north.

Take the path into the ravine between the two cliffsides.

The road breaks off into an open cave with a statue found on the path in the cave.

Amber Starlight sits at the base of the statue, but it is surrounded by enemies.

Octopus-like ball creatures guard Amber Starlight, so either defeat them or quickly grab the key item and run.

Finding Amber Starlight isn't too difficult of a task. The hardest part is overcoming the creatures protecting the item. Dodging and avoiding their attacks while dishing out damage will make quick work of them.

Once Amber Starlight has been found, head back to Preceptor Seluvis in the ruins outside of Ranni's Rise. Give him the Amber Starlight, and he will reward you with the Scorpion charm.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh