How to get to Malenia in Elden Ring and beat her after patch 1.04

Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is by far one of the most challenging bosses in Elden Ring. The problem is that while the fight is difficult, the route to reaching this boss is even more complicated.

The boss is situated in one of the hidden areas within the game and can only be accessed by players who are determined to take her down. It involves going through quite a few steps, defeating a boss or two, and then unlocking a hidden area called Miquella's Haligtree.

Once Elden Ring players reach this area, they need to make their way to the boss all the way to Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. Either way, this article will provide a step-by-step guide on getting there and a few tips to defeat Malenia in the end.

Detailed Guide to Malenia's location and boss fight in Elden Ring

Reaching Malenia

Step 1: Obtain the Haligtree Secret Medallion

Obtain the hidden medallion from Mountaintops of the Giants and Village of Albinaurics (Image via Elden Ring)

To get to Malenia, players will need to obtain a medallion that will open a secret lift. However, the medallion is divided into two pieces and players need to collect both. The steps for that are provided below:

Make way to Castle Sol in Mountaintops of the Giants

Defeat Commander Niall

Progress further after the boss fight and obtain one-half of the medallion from a chest

After that, make way to the Village of Albinaurics in Liurnia of the Lakes

Look for a talking pot in that area

Hit the pot once and a person will come out of it

This person will provide the second half of the medallion

Step 2: Activate the Lift

Activate the Grand Lift of Rold with the secret medallion (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players obtain the medallion, it is now time to activate the lift. This is the same lift that players used to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Reach the Grand Lift of Rold

Press the option to show the secret medallion

Activate it and reach the Hidden Path to the Haligtree

Progress a little bit and reach the Consecrated Snowfield

Step 3: Ordina, Liturgical Town

Solve the secret puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players reach the Consecrated Snowfield, they need to move towards the north to Ordina, Liturgical Town. As soon as players reach that location, they need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

From the first site of grace in Ordina, Liturgical Town players need to move straight

Move all the way to the top of the stairs, then take a right, a left and then another left

Keep moving straight to find a statue of a Gargoyle holding a book

Interact with the statue and then interact with the Evergaol right beside the Gargoyle statue

Inside the Evergaol, players need to light four statues located in that same area

Once all the statues are lit, players will be teleported back to the original Ordina, Liturgical Town

Now players will need to take the stairs to the back, which leads to a teleporter

Step 4: Miquella's Haligtree

Make way through Miquella's Haligtree and locate Malenia (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players interact with the teleporter, they will reach a new location called Miquella's Haligtree. Once there, players need to do the following:

Slowly make way across the area

The area is basically a small platforming section, so gamers need to be careful

Reach the boss Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree and defeat him

Continue downwards

There will be some really tough enemies that players can run past or fight (up to the player)

Finally, reach Elphael, Brace of Haligtree and Malenia should be waiting there

Defeating Malenia

Players can summon "Let me solo her" if the fight against Malenia becomes too difficult in Elden Ring (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

Once players reach Malenia, it is now time to defeat her. First, here is a list of things that players need to be aware of when fighting her:

Malenia can heal when she hits the player

She is extremely fast

She has a weapon art where she releases a barrage of slashes three times at once (this can destroy the player

She has two full phases

In second phase, she uses scarlet rot

She also has a plunging attack in the second phase where she drops down and opens up a flower which, upon touching, inflicts scarlet rot

Despite knowing all that, players will struggle as it is one thing reading her tricks and another fighting against it. Either way, the various tips for that are provided below

Melee players should bring bleed weapons and magic users should bring high damage sorceries

Try to keep/equip load low as dodging will be mandatory

Spend the first few tries learning her patterns and try to dodge her weapon art

The first phase of the fight is a little less punishing, so try to conserve health flasks for the second phase

Bring preserving boluses to cure scarlet rot upon getting inflicted

Bring a tanky spirit summon for some help

Apart from that, there is not much that can be suggested in terms of defeating her. This fight is way too brutal and, at times, unfair as well. However, if gamers are struggling too much, they can look for a summon sign, "Let me solo her," who is willing to help players defeat Malenia.

