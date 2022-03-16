How to find Giant’s Prayerbook in Elden Ring

Elden Ring users are able to learn incantations that help them greatly in combat. These are a fine addition to their arsenal, giving them beneficial effects or harming enemies.

When gamers locate the Giant's Prayerbook, they can learn two new incantation spells: Giantsflame Take Thee and Flame, Fall Upon Them.

Obtaining Giant's Prayerbook in Elden Ring

Once players obtain the Giant's Prayerbook, they will unlock two powerful incantations. The first one, Giantsflame Take Thee, summons a giant fireball that damages enemies.

The second chant, Flame, Fall Upon Them, will unleash a barrage of multiple fireballs that they can throw towards their foes. Both are capable of dealing lots of damage.

Where users are able to locate the Giant's Prayerbook

They can get the Giant's Prayerbook after defeating a few bosses and taking a little trek up to the mountains. First, gamers need to ensure that they have defeated Morgott, the Omen King, within Leyndell, Royal Capital.

After doing so, they will need to make their way to the Mountaintops of the Giants by traveling through the Grand Lift of Rold. Players must then go to the Guardians' Garrison.

Reaching and entering the Guardian's Garrison

Users can reach the Mountaintops of the Giants by taking the Grand Lift of Rold (Image via Elden Ring)

Once gamers are successfully in the Mountaintops of the Giants, they will need to travel to the Guardians' Garrison. This can be reached by traveling to the southeast from the frozen lake.

Players should simply keep going southwest until they arrive at the Garrison. Once there, they will need to enter and face the boss Chief Guardian Arghanthy at the top of the Garrison.

Defeating Chief Guardian Arghanthy and claiming the Giant's Prayerbook

Users will simply need to avoid the flame attacks of Chief Guardian Arghanthy. He does not do much damage as long as they can avoid the attacks. However, at close range, the fire does more damage.

Once defeated, gamers will be able to claim the Giant's Prayerbook by going up a ladder to the top level and opening a treasure chest that contains the book inside of it.

Using the new incantations

Players will need to have a bit of Faith to learn these powerful fire incantations (Image via Elden Ring)

Users must have 30 Faith to learn both incantations from the Giant's Prayerbook. However, only 28 Faith is needed for Flame, Fall Upon Them. So those planning on using these powerful fire incantations will want to ensure they have leveled up their Faith a bit before proceeding.

Once learned, though, gamers will be prepared to dish out a lot of fire damage to their enemies.

