How to obtain Seppuku in Elden Ring, the Ash of War that grants weapons Blood Affinity on use

Builds that specifically cater to the Blood Loss status effect are quite common in Elden Ring. The status is one of the more powerful ones in the game, along with Scarlet Rot, and can make some of the hardest encounters in the game significantly easier.

To maximize their blood build, players are opting to go for the Ash of War Seppuku which grants a weapon Blood Affinity. When triggered, the Tarnished will use the forbidden technique to plunge the weapon into their stomach and increase the raw attack power of the weapon as well as its ability to inflict Blood Loss.

It scales incredibly well with the Arcane stat and is more popularly used as an Occult infusion on weapons that already come with passive bleed. Blood Loss is at the core of a lot of meta builds in Elden Ring right now, which is why Seppuku is highly coveted by the community.

However, the skill is a bit difficult to come by, and many have been having a hard time getting it. Here's a quick guide to obtaining this Ash of War.

Obtaining the Ash of War Seppuku in Elden Ring

Unfortunately, players will not be able to get their hands on Seppuku early on in the game. Players will have to wait until the late game to get their hands on it.

The item is present on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Until the Elden Ring Tarnished has made a significant amount of progress in the game’s main narrative, it will be unattainable.

To get Seppuku, players will need to follow these steps:

To reach the Mountaintops of the Giants, players will first have to go through Leyndell, the Royal Capital. Leyndell is one of the hardest areas in The Lands Between, and it has a complicated maze-like structure that players can easily get lost in. It is also the place for the boss Margot, the Omen King, which many in the community deem to be one of the hardest encounters in the game.

After going through Leyndell and taking the lift down to the east, players will reach the Forbidden lands Site of Grace. Going further along the road, from there, they will eventually come across the Grand Lift of Rold. The lift will allow the players to reach the Mountaintops of the Giants. However, to activate it, one will need to piece together the two halves of the Haligtree Medallion.

After reaching the Mountaintops of the Giants, the Elden Ring Tarnished is required to make their way to the north of the region, till they pass the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins and venture to the Snowvalley Ruins Overlook of the area. This will be near the lake in the region so it will be hard to miss.

Going further northeast will then lead players to the Freezing lake Site of Grace. Here, they will see a water body nearby where an invisible Teardrop Scarab will reside. The Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to spot them by the glowing footprints that they leave behind when they walk.

Players will need to kill the Scarab with Hoarfrost Stomp, and the Ash of War Seppuku will drop from an invisible Scarab. They are a bit tricky to kill, and AoE skills will aid in the objective.

Seppuku works well with the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman and the White Mask head armament. Both items give a combined 30% damage boost to attack when a Blood Loss is proc'd nearby.

This blood loss could be from enemies, the Tarnished, or an NPC. These items complement the skill rather well as Seppuku inflicts Blood Loss on the player as compensation for the damage buff and Blood Affinity.

