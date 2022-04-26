How to get the White Mask in Elden Ring

The White Mask is a helmet item in Elden Ring that provides a variety of defensive properties for the wearer.

As part of the War Surgeon set, the White Mask is a lightweight helm balancing physical and magical defense. It brings a strange and ominous vibe to whoever decides to put it on.

Those wanting to spook their enemies in Elden Ring can pick up the White Mask from NPC invaders who wear it after they attack the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

Where to get the White Mask in Elden Ring

The helm is lightweight and is a great Bleed build item. It increases damage by 10% after the user has caused blood loss to an opponent.

The in-game description of it reads:

"Bloodstained, faintly grinning mask. Worn by war surgeons who were effectively mercy killers. The Lord of Blood's curse enlivens the wearer when bloodletting occurs. Slightly raises attack power when there is blood loss nearby."

A look at the White Mask (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

If the most dialed-in Elden Ring players want to add the White Mask to their collection, they will have to do some fighting. Getting to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is easy while beating the nameless NPCs is another story.

Here is how to get to the location and how to defeat the enemies that reward the White Mask:

Use the gateway teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield or Pureblood Knight's Medal to travel to Mohgwyn Palace

Ride southeast through the blood marsh

On the outskirts of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum is a giant crow where the invaders sit

This is northwest of the Palace Approach Ledge-Road Site of Grace, to the very southern point of the blood marsh

Approach the three invaders, who are all wearing the White Mask

They can be killed at any point, so killing one, leaving, and returning will see the killed ones remain dead

Attack them from a distance as it is easy to be overwhelmed

Only one of them needs defeating to obtain the White Mask

Watch out for the Nameless White Mask invaders (Image via FromSoftware)

It is important to note that these invaders will not be there if players approach their location after killing Mohg, Lord of Blood. This is the area boss of Mohgwyn Palace.

Defeating him before obtaining the White Mask from the nameless invaders will lock players from receiving the White Mask helm in Elden Ring. So, take them out first before taking on Mohg.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar