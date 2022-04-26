How to obtain Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring, the Talisman that boosts damage when enemy suffers Blood Loss

Talismans offer a lot of quality of life in Elden Ring. They can help the Tarnished make the most out of their build, allowing them to have a much easier experience exploring some of the more difficult areas in the Lands Between.

However, there is one Talisman in particular that players going for a more Blood Loss oriented build are very keen to get their hands on. The item is the Lod of Blood’s Exultation, which, when equipped, grants the wearer a 20% boost to attack power for 20 seconds when a nearby enemy is inflicted with the Blood Loss status effect.

This is a must-have talisman for a bleed build. It exponentially increases damage after the status procs and goes exceptionally well with other damage buff Talismans like the Rotten Winged Sword Insignia.

However, the Talisman itself is quite difficult to come by and many Elden Ring players have had a fair bit of trouble getting their hands on it. Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help them out with it.

Obtaining the Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring

The Lord of Blood’s Exultation is not something that players will be able to get their hands on early on in the Elden Ring narrative. The Tarnished must reach Leyndell, the Royal Capital, and then proceed to make their way to the city’s catacombs in the Subterranean Shunning-Ground to get their hands on the item.

Hence, to be able to obtain the Lord of Blood’s Exultation in Elden Ring, the Elden Ring Tarnished will be required to first,

Make their way to the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, accessed from the Balcony Avenue Site of Grace in Leyndell. They will need to go down the stairwell on the right and leap down into the second section of district ruins on the left. Players will find a small well there with a ladder going downwards. They will eventually reach the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds and the Underground Roadside Site of Grace by taking it and going through the gate.

They will need to walk the passage and take the ladder to the right down to a system of large pipes. Once they reach the end of the room, where a door leads to the shortcut above, players will need to drop the pipes until they reach the bottom, where two lobsters will be waiting for them. Running past them, they will find a door to the right that will take them to the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace.

The Leyndell Catacombs are a gimmicky dungeon and it’s very easy to lose track of things here as there are various duplicate structures and variations. The goal here will be to find the level that opens the door to the boss, so players will need to head southwest from the Site of Grace, through the small wet area, and then up the stairs taking the corridor to the right that leads to a flame thrower statue.

Turning right before the statues, they'll need to get pat the Fell Twin, then drop down to an identical damp sarcophagus area. The Elden Ring Tarnished must then go southeast, and then turn right again into the hallway like before, and then use the flame thrower statue as a lift to reach the room above, where there will e a pathway to the right, taking it they will eventually reach the level that unlocks the boss room.

The dungeon's boss is Esgar, the Priest of Blood. While the boss himself is not exactly hard to take down, the bleed dogs accompanying him can make things rather tricky. Bleed dogs do a significant amount of Blood Loss damage in Elden Ring, and players will need to be wary of them in this encounter. After defeating the boss, players will automatically get their hands on the Lord of Blood’s Exultation Talisman.

The Lord of Blood’s Exultation makes some of the hardest bossfights in the game significantly easier when it comes to bleed builds. Encounters like Malenia, who is considered the hardest fight in the game, can be made manageable with the Talisman. She is susceptible to Blood Loss build-up, and players will be able to proc it multiple times throughout the fight.

