How to craft Albinauric Pots in Elden Ring, the consumable item that prevents enemies from healing

Craftable items play a crucial role in how one can experience their journey in Elden Ring, as the Tarnished go about exploring the Lands Between for all its secrets as they seek to be the Elden Lord.

Some craftable items like grease and arrows provide utility in terms of damage and make the exploration easier. Others, like the Albinauric pot, are situational and come extremely handy during invasions and the PvP aspect of the game.

The Albinauric Pot, when thrown at an enemy, impedes their healing. Hence, when facing off against some of the invasions in the game or during a PvP fight, this item, when inflicted on the enemy, will not allow them to use their Crimson Tear Flasks.

Hence, for a brief period of time, the Elden Ring Tarnished will get to be more aggressive with their attacks as the opponent will not be able to heal, even if they dodge away from them, and they can trade blows.

So how can players get their hands on Albinauric Pots in the game?

Obtaining Albinauric Pots in Elden Ring

Albinauric Pots are craftable items in Elden Ring, and players will only be able to make them only after they have obtained the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [3].

The recipe can be a bit hard to come across, but the Tarnished will be able to get their hands on it early in the game by just making their way to Liurnia of the Lake.

Hence, to be able to get their hands on the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [3] players must:

Make their way to Liurnia of the Lakes. Liurnia is where the mid-game of Elden Ring starts, and to be able to reach it, players can go about it in two different ways. The fastest one is to navigate around the Stormveil Castle, and the other one is to go through it. To go through the castle, players will be required to defeat the first two main bosses of the game: Margit, the Fell Omen, and Godrick, the Grafted. Players are only advised to take the second route if they have even runes invested in their character.

After reaching Liurnia of the Lakes, the Tarnished must then make their way to the Liurnia Highway North Site of Grace which is the western landmass of the area. From there, they will need to head northwest.

Going northwest, players will soon come across the Highway Lookout Tower ruins, where there will be a lot of blue phantom enemies guarding the fort. One can either choose to take them down, or run past them, as these enemies are not exactly too difficult to kill.

After taking care of the enemies, players will find a ladder going up a fort, upon climbing which they will find a chest. By interacting with it, they will be automatically rewarded with the Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook.

Crafting the Albinauric Pots in Elden Ring

To be able to craft one Albinauric Pot, players will need to have the following items in their inventory:

Mushroom: 2

Albinauric Bloodclot: 1

Empty Ritual Pot: 1

Mushrooms are found throughout the Lands Between, in the open world, and even inside cests in dungeons. However, one good farming spot for the item will be in the Village of the Albinaurics, towards the east of the Site of Grace there.

Ritual Pots, on the other hand, is a bit difficult to come by, but at least one of it is present in every major region of the Lands Between, as well as in the Legacy Dungeons. One effective way to get two of these will be to buy one from the Isolated Merchant in Dragonbarrow for 3,000 runes, and one from Carian Servant, Pidia for 1,500 runes.

Albinauric Bloodclot can be farmed in the Village of the Albinaurics itself. Players will be able to get a good supply of it by repeatedly killing the Albinaurics behind the house and the one on the bridge.

